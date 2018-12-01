Curry’s Return: Steph’s Minutes Likely to be Restricted Post-Injury

After a rough start amid drama, controversy, and injuries, the Warriors are finally climbing their way back into the very top of the Western Conference. They’re currently in fourth place with a 15-8 record, just below the Thunder, Nuggets, and Clippers (what a twist).

That climb is sure to get easier from now on, as Steph Curry is all but certain to return to the floor tonight. He’s missed the team’s last eleven games after suffering a hip strain on November 8th, and the Warriors have gone through the wringer since then. There was the blowup between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, then the Draymond Green injury, and a lot of losses in between.

With Curry back and Boogie’s debut on the horizon, though, this team is about to go from scary to scarier in spite of their early-season struggles.

Curry’s Minutes Will be Lessened in His Return

According to The Athletic writer Anthony Slater, Curry won’t have a firm minutes restriction tonight but it’s unlikely that he’ll play his regular amount.

No firm minutes restriction for Steph Curry tonight, but Kerr doubts he'll play him entire 1st/3rd like usual. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 1, 2018

Whatever little he’s able to play, it’ll be a definite boost for the Warriors. They took a tough overtime loss to the Raptors on Thursday, in which Kevin Durant’s 51 points couldn’t even secure the win.

Before his injury, Steph was averaging a whopping 29.5 points per game and was lighting it up from behind the arc–even more than usual. If he can contribute even half of that tonight, the game is all but won.

The two teams will face off tonight at 7:00 pm CST.

