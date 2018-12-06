Titans Playoffs: What Are Tennessee’s Postseason Chances?

The Tennessee Titans have some work to do to make the NFL playoffs, but the team still has a chance to make the postseason. Heading into their matchup with the Jaguars, the Titans are technically in the No. 10 position in the AFC, but Tennessee is in a four-way tie with the Dolphins, Colts and Bronco for No. 7.

The top six teams in both the AFC and NFC make the playoffs. The four division winners automatically clinch a playoff birth, leaving two Wild Card spots in each conference which serve as at-large positions. Tennessee is three games back from of a surging Houston team who sits atop the AFC South at 9-3.

Football Outsiders provides thorough projections of each NFL team’s playoff chances. According to Football Outsiders, the Titans have just an 8 percent chance of making the playoffs. The projections also break down the Titans chances based on seed. Here’s a look at the Titans chances to make the NFL playoffs based on AFC seeding per Football Outsiders.

Titans Playoff Chances Per Football Outsiders’ Projections

SEED % Chance No. 1 0% No. 2 0% No. 3 1.5% No. 4 3.2% No. 5 0% No. 6 6.4% Win AFC South 1.6% Wild Card 6.4%

FiveThirtyEight’s projection is a bit more generous for Tennessee. The Titans are given a 19 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 3 percent chance to win the division.

The good news for Titans fans is Tennessee hosts three of their last four games. After the Jaguars, the Titans face the Giants, Redskins and Colts. Their finale against the Colts could have major playoff implications if both teams are still in the postseason race in Week 17.

Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey noted before their matchup against the Jaguars that the team has to focus on what they can control.

“That’s something we can’t allow to happen,” Casey explained to Fox Sports. “We want to keep them where they’re at — at the end of the division and leave them there. We got to make sure we take care of our part. At the end of the day, we can’t worry about them. We have to worry about ourselves because we ain’t played so hot this year ourselves.”

Here’s a look at the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 14.

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 10 2 0 2. New England Patriots 9 3 0 3. Houston Texans 9 3 0 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 4 1 5. L.A. Chargers 9 3 0 6. Baltimore Ravens 7 5 0 7. Miami Dolphins 6 6 0 8. Indianapolis Colts 6 6 0 9. Denver Broncos 6 6 0 10. Tennessee Titans 6 6 0 11. Cincinnati Bengals 5 7 0 12. Cleveland Browns 4 7 1 13. Buffalo Bills 4 8 0 14. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 8 0 15. New York Jets 3 9 0 16. Oakland Raiders 2 10 0

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 New England Patriots (Bye)

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers