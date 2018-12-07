Titans Schedule: Win Over Jaguars Opens Path for Playoff Push

The Tennessee Titans picked up a crucial win in Week 14 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the game was played on their home field, it was a victory the 6-6 Titans desperately needed for their playoff hopes. Fortunately, behind a huge performance from running back Derrick Henry, they picked up their seventh win of the year and have a possible path to the playoffs ahead.

Although the Titans will need some help to push their way into a Wild Card spot, their 7-6 record could leave them tied for the No. 6 seed after this weekend. As things stand, the Baltimore Ravens are in that spot but draw a matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs next.

Even going beyond just the Ravens, there are three other teams in the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos all sitting at 6-6. It’s a crowded playoff picture in the AFC currently, but the Titans schedule isn’t terrible over the final three weeks.

Tennessee Titans’ Remaining Schedule

Week 15: at New York Giants

Week 16: vs. Washington Redskins

Week 17: vs. Indianapolis Colts

While all three games remaining for the Titans are winnable, a Week 17 game against the Colts could wind up being for all the marbles. If things pan out and both teams continue to win over the next two weeks, the matchup with Indianapolis could potentially be for a chance to go to the playoffs.

This would be a major revenge spot for Tennessee, who fell to the Colts 38-10 back in Week 11, although that was the game quarterback Marcus Mariota left early with an injury. But for the two teams to have a chance to wind up in a make-or-break matchup in the final week, the Colts will have to navigate a tough final stretch. They face the AFC South-leading Houston Texans on Sunday, followed by the surging Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

As far as the rest of Tennessee’s schedule goes, the Giants are a longshot to get back in the playoff mix, but it’s not completely impossible yet. They face the Redskins this week, and a loss would essentially make the game against the Titans meaningless. Even still, facing Odell Beckham Jr. and company won’t be a game they can overlook.

From there, Week 16 is at home against the Redskins and will come against third-string quarterback Mark Sanchez more than likely. This is due to the scary leg injury Alex Smith suffered and then an injury to backup Colt McCoy, leaving both players out for the remainder of the year. The Redskins are still squarely in the picture for the NFC East title but will need Sanchez to step up in a big way.

