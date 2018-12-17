Todd Gurley Fantasy: Latest on Injury & Outlook for Rams RB

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in a tight game with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Unfortunately, it seems their task to knock off the Eagles may have just gotten a bit tougher as well. With the Rams trailing 20-13 in the third quarter, MVP candidate running back Todd Gurley suffered an apparent injury.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed, he is sidelined with a knee injury and is questionable to return.

#Rams RB Todd Gurley is questionable to return with a knee injury. They showed him on the sidelines with a wrap on his knee — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2018

Gurley’s absence is huge, not only for this game but looking forward as well for the Rams, who currently sit at 12-2 on the season and are battling for the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. As NFL Network’s Steve Wyche detailed, Gurley’s backup, Justin Davis was also hurt on Sunday night. In turn, this means the workload will fall on rookie John Kelly.

Rams TB Todd Gurley (knee) is questionable to return. WOW!. Backup Justin Davis was hurt earlier. Rookie John Kelly is up. Not good for the Rams — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 17, 2018

Todd Gurley’s Showing Prior to Injury & Outlook

While the Rams had struggled to get much going through the air, Gurley had been a huge part of helping to get the offense rolling. The team’s top offensive weapon had totaled 11 carries for 47 yards with one touchdown while adding five receptions for 38 yards. His touchdown was the only one the Rams had managed prior to the injury.

Obviously, from a fantasy football perspective, this is incredibly concerning. For any fans who have Gurley in their lineups and are locked in on this game, it likely means they’re in the fantasy playoffs, and this obviously couldn’t come at a worse time.

With that said, Gurley has been spotted on the sidelines walking around but is not wearing a helmet currently. With the Rams sitting in a hole as they approached the fourth quarter, it still seems as though the 24-year-old running back’s status is up in the air.

Update

Gurley has returned just prior to the start of the fourth quarter. After missing just a handful of plays it seems he’ll attempt to try to help the Rams make a comeback, as they trail 30-13 at the time of his return.

READ NEXT: James Conner Fantasy: Latest on Injury & Status of Steelers RB

