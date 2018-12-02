Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury: Video and Updates

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained an injury to his right ankle with 11:15 left in the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa played through a sprained knee earlier this season, but this injury does not appear to be related. An Alabama offensive lineman stepped on Tagovailoa’s ankle and the Crimson Tide quarterback went down in pain. Jalen Hurts entered the game as the Bama quarterback once Tagovailoa exited the game.

There has been no word on how serious Tagovailoa’s injury is, but the Alabama quarterback had to be helped off the field by the Crimson Tide training staff. We will continue to update you as more details are released on Tagovailoa’s injury.

CBS reported Tagovailoa returned to the Alabama sideline and waived off the medical cart. Hurts remained in the game despite the re-emergence of Tagovailoa.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban praised Tagovailoa’s development earlier this season.

“Tua’s a really positive guy,” Saban told 247 Sports. “He’s driven to want to be a really good player, so he tries to do all the things that he can to improve and get better. He doesn’t get satisfied very easily, and I think that’s the key to overcoming adversity when you have. And I think he’s done a good job.”

Tagovailoa spoke with AL.com about his knee injury earlier this season.

“I think he stepped on my leg and then my knee kinda, it just buckled,” Tagovailoa told AL.com. “But that was it…I feel something and I want to make sure I’m good before I get up…I don’t feel it every play. It’s just certain movements that I make that I can feel it but other than that …”