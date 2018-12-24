Tyreek Hill & Girlfriend Crystal Espinal Are Engaged

Tyreek Hill has a lot to celebrate heading into the new year. Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver proposed to his girlfriend, Crystal Espinal. She shared the exciting news on her Instagram story on Saturday night.

What We Know About Espinal’s Engagement Ring

Despite reports that Hill proposed to his girlfriend a few months ago, Espinal showed off her stunning engagement ring on her Instagram story, captioning the video, “I said yes!” She also included a video posted by one of her friends, putting Espinal’s new bling on display for the world to see. The diamond ring appears to be princess cut and upwards of three carats. The band is covered in diamonds, giving it an overall sensational look.

During last night’s festivities, Hill and Espinal posed for a photo in front of a Christmas tree, along with their 3-year-old son, Zev. Espinal shared the picture to her Instagram account, captioning it with the word “family.” You can check out the photo below.

It Hasn’t Always Been Easy for Hill & His Fiance

Hill and Espinal have been together for a few years now, and things haven’t always been smooth sailing. In fact, back in 2015 — when Espinal was pregnant with Zev — she and Hill got into a huge fight and he ended up getting charged with domestic battery.

“Hill, then a running back at Oklahoma State, … pleaded guilty to domestic battery of Crystal Espinal in a Stillwater, Okla., apartment in December 2014. He was given a three-year deferred sentence with probation and required to complete an anger management course along with a 52-week batterer’s intervention program. Dismissed from the Oklahoma State football program, he finished his collegiate career at Division-II West Alabama before being selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Because Hill successfully completed his probation last month, the domestic abuse charges were dismissed and his record was expunged,” the Kansas City Star reported back in September.

Things seem to be working out for the two these days, however. No word yet on when they plan to tie the knot.