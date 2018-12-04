Urban Meyer to Packers? Don’t Count on It

It did not take long since news broke of Urban Meyer’s retirement for fans to wonder if he could take the Green Bay Packers coaching job. This is extremely unlikely given Meyer’s worsening health is one of the main reasons the coach is retiring. On several occasions during the season, Meyer has been seen on the sideline bent over in pain.

Yahoo Sports detailed some of the health challenges Meyer is facing.

Part of the reasoning for Meyer stepping down stemmed from his health. He’s endured painful and aggressive headaches as a result of a congenital arachnoid cyst in his brain. He had brain surgery in 2014 to help relieve the pain, but it had returned in spurts the past two seasons and, at times, limited him from performing the job with the required intensity. The image of Meyer dropped to a knee and hunched over in pain has resonated as one of the dominant images in college football this season. Doctors had begun to caution Meyer about long-term risks. Meyer was also suspended for all of summer training camp and the season’s first three weeks in the wake of an investigation into allegations of illegal and illicit behavior by former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Meyer Is Retiring Which Indicates He Will Not Be Considering Other Coaching Vacancies

Ohio State officials told Yahoo Sports that Meyer will “formally announce his retirement from coaching” at a 2 p.m. Eastern press conference. This does not leave much wiggle room for Meyer to take another job.

Sorry Packers fans, but Meyer is unlikely to be coaching in the near future. The good news is the Packers head coaching job is one of the most desirable in all of sports so the franchise will have no problem finding a replacement for Mike McCarthy.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas played for Meyer at Ohio State and has already begun to campaign for the coach to be part of the Saints staff.

Breaking News: Urban Meyer is retiring. Considering moving on to work with the Saints. Which is perfect 😂. Love you coach @OSUCoachMeyer I shed a tear everytime thinking about the impact you had on my life and many other individuals. You provided tools for success. 🐐 #GoBucks

This is not the first time Meyer has retired so there is plenty of skepticism on how long he will stay out of coaching. Fans and media are speculating that Meyer’s next move will be to the NFL.

“I wonder how long Urban Meyer will be out of coaching? I bet it’ll be tough for that type A personality to stay out for long. NFL maybe in a couple of years?” broadcaster Brian Hammons tweeted.

Meyer is sure to get plenty of questions on his future even in retirement.

“Surely Urban Meyer’s name may be linked to some openings in the NFL (Packers, Browns, etc.) The question is will he ever coach again, most likely that will be answered at the 2 P.M. press conference,” A Bunch of Nuts Podcast tweeted.

For now, don’t expect Meyer to take an NFL coaching job anytime soon.