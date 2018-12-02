WATCH: Odell Beckham Throws His Second Touchdown Pass of the Year

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can really do it all. He hasn’t exactly had a huge season in terms of producing the receiving game, but that’s a whole other story. The Giants are pretty much out of the playoff picture, and at this point, they have nothing to lose. And when you have nothing to lose, why not try something new and have some fun?!

That’s what the Giants decided to do for Week 13. As the Giants are hosting the Chicago Bears, they are shockingly keeping things close. But the team needed a boost on offense, as always. So the Giants decided to pull off some trickery and had Odell Beckham throw a touchdown pass for the second time this season. Except for this time, it was to Sterling Shepherd and not Saquon Barkley. Check it out!

Beckham Chucks One Deep

Well, NFL quarterback’s who can stretch the play are typically successful in the passing game. Here, since OBJ poses a threat in the run game outside, the Bears were focused on getting him down for a loss as the outside was blocked off. What do you know? Sterling Shepherd is flying free down the field and Beckham lofts one up as best as he can and in goes Shepherd for six.

Will the 3-8 Giants shock the Bears? It’s very much possible. As they took a 17-14 lead over one of the NFC’s hottest teams, the Giants are officially winning against what many would call a trap game for Chicago. The only question now is can the Giants hold the lead? They choked away their lead last week to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half, so they can’t make the same mistakes twice this time around.