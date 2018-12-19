WATCH (Graphic): Redskins’ Safety Montae Nicholson Brutally Knock Outs Man in Road Rage Incident

The (7-7) Washington Redskins are currently in the hunt of an NFC Wild Card position for the 2018-19 NFL post-season. Unfortunately, they will most likely have to fight for position without their starting strong safety, Montae Nicholson after he was arrested at the scene of a road rage incident on Virginia Street around 2am on Tuesday morning that resulted in his arrest as well as the arrest of a female companion of his.

Now, video evidence obtained by TMZ of the road rage brawl involving Nicholson has emerged that could help in his prosection that will take place at a later date.

Breaking Down The Horrific Scene Involving Montae Nicholson’s Beat Down of Multiple Unknown Men

In the video above, the 6’2, 215lb NFL safety can be identified as the man in a bright red hooded jacket. In the footage taken by an unknown bystander, Nicholson can be seen attempting to separate a man dressed in a denim jacket and a young woman who were both tussling on the ground. Another unidentified man in a red hoodie can be heard yelling attempting to defuse the situation.

Unfortunately, Nicholson, unable to be tamed was able to pummel and deliver several blows to the man in the denim jean jacket before hitting him with a wild left hook that rendered the man unconscious while still on his feet sending his lifeless body to hit the ground without him being able to defend himself.

Nicholson still in such a rage approaches the unconscious man and delivers an additional two swinging blows before the video ends.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department booked both Montae Nicholson and his female counterpart on charges of assault and battery as well as public intoxication. Shortly after being arrested, Nicholson was released on $2,500 bond while his unidentified woman friend remained behind bars.

According to TMZ Sports, both victims involved were treated for their injuries at a nearby medical facility and are in stable condition.

The Future for Montae Nicholson & The Washington Redskins

As if it hasn’t been enough of a turbulent year for Jay Gruden and the Washington Redskins, the added drama of Montae Nicholson is the cherry on top for the dysfunctional football franchise. Earlier today, the Redskins announced that Nicholson will NOT play in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans and has been placed on the Redskins’ reserved list.

Now, the football franchise will be forced to make a decision on whether or not they will be benching their starting strong safety for the remainder of the season who’s played in every game of the season thus far.

In Montae Nicholson’s short two-year career with the Washington Redskins, he’s been able to accumulate a total of 47 solo tackles while participating in a total of 65 combined/assisted tackles.

While the 23-year-old Nicholson’s presence has become prevalent in the Redskins’ secondary defensive schemes, the franchise will be forced to do without while the organization attempts to sort out this current legal dispute.

Hopefully, all parties involved will be able to move on from this horrendous turn of events and settle their differences in a court of law in the near future. Stick with Heavy. as details unfold.

