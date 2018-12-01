WWE News: Nia Jax Insults Ronda Rousey’s Wrestling Ability In Scathing Tweet

The women of the WWE have been taking their on-screen beefs to social media in a major way of late, and the barbs are blurring the lines between the scripted world and real-life situations.

For most fans, that’s a good thing because it makes the programming more compelling. Most recently, Ronda Rousey (who is suddenly the target for tons of hate from fans and her peers) took a very pro-wrestling-shot at Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka in a tweet to hype Monday’s episode of Raw.

The #IrresistibleForce and the #MonolithicMute are apparently some busy ladies with no spare time to catch the ass whoopin’ that’s coming to them. Good thing this Monday on #RAW @niajaxwwe… https://t.co/LZ780b15TY — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 30, 2018

Jax’s response seemed to dig a little deeper as it sounded like an implication on Rousey’s technical wrestling ability.

I don’t have time for a social media war.🙄 spend less time on here and more time learning how to wrestle https://t.co/UaEA9LdHJd — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) November 30, 2018

While Rousey has demonstrated some extraordinary athleticism in the ring, she could still stand to brush up on some of the more technical aspects that only hardcore fans would notice. Rousey’s selling ability has been criticized as well as her timing in the ring. Sometimes, it appears she can be a little late when it comes to positioning and reacting.

All that said, if you consider the limited time she has spent in the ring as a professional wrestler, her in-ring ability is mostly solid, and this assessment is coming from someone who has been a fan of the art for more than 30 years.

One might say Jax has a lot of nerve criticizing anyone’s wrestling ability after she was the one who broke Becky Lynch’s face a few weeks ago just before Survivor Series. Clearly, that punch wasn’t supposed to land.

Where Rousey could stand to improve is in her facial expressions during promos and matches. They are simply cartoonish and as hokey as can be. Also, she could stand to vary her moveset a bit. The last thing any real fan of pro wrestling wants is for her to become the female Brock Lesnar.

As magnetic of a presence as Lesnar is in an arena, he does all of four moves every match, and it gets pretty boring. Rousey is almost as bad, but she deserves more of a break because she’s only been wrestling for a limited time.

Rousey is facing some real rejection for the first time in her short WWE career, and it will be interesting to see how she and the WWE handle these impediments.