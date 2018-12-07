WWE TLC 2018: What Is Becky Lynch’s Status For PPV?

Everyone wants to know if Becky Lynch will be medically cleared to wrestle at WWE TLC on December 16 in San Jose, California. She is scheduled to defend her Smackdown women’s title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in what should be the main event, but it could be bumped by AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan.

Lynch wants to emphatically answer these questions, and she did that with the same bravado that has made her the best thing smoking in the WWE today. Take a look at this tweet of affirmation:

I’m seeing reports that I “might not be cleared” for TLC. Let me say this as clearly as I can: nothing will keep me from fighting on Dec 16th. I’ve got heads to slap and a title to keep. The Man will come around. pic.twitter.com/bAPFtisIGo — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 7, 2018

Lynch has been out of action ever since November when she suffered a real-life broken face and concussion as the result of a punch from Nia Jax. The incident happened on the final episode of Raw just before the Survivor Series. While visibly hurt and bleeding, Lynch finished the chaotic scene like this…

Today we talk about how @BeckyLynchWWE is beautiful also with a bleeding nose pic.twitter.com/JtauBeliLG — LilWolfire ||Antonella/Kevin🌈 (@lodotysavedme) November 13, 2018

That scene inspired art like this from talented and diehard fans…

And only made her all the more popular with her growing legion of fans. I previously wrote that Lynch was channeling her inner Conor McGregor as she crafted this winning persona for herself. While I meant that as a compliment, Lynch smartly used it as a means for more sensational social media.

The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I’d break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. 😂 I’d be too tempting; he’d completely understand too. Proper12 after.

https://t.co/GNAytrkJ7n — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

She’s a beast that just keeps getting better. If the WWE wants TLC to be as good and as appealing as possible, they had better get Ms. Lynch round-the-clock medical attention to ensure she’s ready to continue the marvelous ride she’s taken fans on for the past six months.

Here is a look at the entire WWE TLC 2018 card. It’s the last PPV show of the year for the WWE and should set the stage for The Royal Rumble in 2019.

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (TLC match)

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (TLC match)

Raw Women’s Championship – Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE Championship – Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Intercontinental Championship – Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Mixed Match Challenge finals – TBD & TBD vs. TBD & TBD

SmackDown Tag Team Championship – The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. New Day

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott (tables match)

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

