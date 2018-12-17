WWE TLC 2018 Results And Highlights: WWE Makes The Right Decision By Having The Bar Retain

The Usos, New Day and The Bar teamed up to put together an entertaining and action-packed Triple Threat tag-team title match.

Here is a look at some of the best moments:

The Bar retained their Smackdown Tag-Team titles thanks to a Brogue Kick from Sheamus on Xavier Woods and The Celtic Warrior. Before the final move, which came immediately after a top-rope dive from Kofi Kingston that took out every competitor besides Sheamus and Woods.

The ending was actually a little anticlimactic, but not so reserved that it ruined an otherwise strong performance by everyone involved. From a pacing standpoint, there were few slowdowns. Despite the contrasting styles with the other performers, Sheamus and Cesaro had no problems keeping up.

If the match was missing anything, it was Big E’s presence. He was ringside, but not as involved as you might expect. As much as I love Woods, the New Day are a more entertaining tag-team with Big E and Kofi in the ring. Had Big E been involved, there is a chance it could have been even better.

As it stands, you can’t argue with The Bar going over here. Sheamus and Cesaro needed to retain much more than The New Day or The Usos needed yet another run as tag-team champions.

Grade: B+