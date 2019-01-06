WATCH: Allen Hurns Injury Video [Graphic]

Wide receiver Allen Hurns was injured on a play in the first quarter of the Dallas Cowboys/Seattle Seahawks Wild Card game. As he jumped over an opponent after catching a first down pass from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Hurns snapped his ankle in a gruesome injury that was too graphic to be reshown on national television.

You can rewatch the play in the video below, but please be advised that the footage may be upsetting to some viewers. As he lay on the field after the play, Hurns’ ankle seemed to be turned in the wrong direction.

“Hurns’ leg was wrenched as he was tackled on a 14-yard catch by Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald and his left foot was pointing up as he lay on his stomach in pain,” ESPN reports.

Warning: Graphic video

Hurns fell to the ground, clearly in pain, and was quickly attended to by Cowboys training staff. As medical personnel evaluated Hurns on the field, viewers could see him squeezing the hand of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett.

Shortly after the injury occurred, a stretcher was brought onto the field. Hurns’ leg was stabilized in an inflatable boot as his teammates looked on. He was loaded onto the stretcher and tears could be seen streaming down his face. As he was taken off the field, he held his hand up in the air and the crowd at AT&T Stadium cheered.

A brief update was given during a break in the second quarter, but no new information was given. Hurns is “out with an ankle injury.” The Cowboys have not given any additional details on Hurns’ status.

Allen played football at the University of Miami. In 2014, he was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In March 2018, Hurns signed a two-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys. According to NFL.com, the deal was worth up to $12 million.