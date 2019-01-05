Amari Cooper Contract Extension: Latest on Talks With Cowboys

If Amari Cooper was still playing for the Oakland Raiders, he’d be watching this weekend’s wild-card matchups from his couch. Thanks to a mid-season trade to the Dallas Cowboys, Cooper will be suiting up this weekend to play in his second playoff game of his career.

Many scoffed at the price the Cowboys paid for Cooper. Despite a severe drop-off in production from the 2017 season on, the Cowboys sent their 2019 first-round draft to the Raiders for Cooper. Fast forward to the end of the season, and it certainly seems like the Cowboys won the trade.

In nine games with the Cowboys, Cooper hauled in 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns. His contributions are a big part of why the Cowboys won the NFC East and will host the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium (otherwise known as Jerry World).

While the playoffs are the primary concern of the Cowboys, Cooper’s contract situation will be an important aspect of the Cowboys’ offseason.

Cooper has One Year Left on His Rookie Contract

Before the start of the 2018 season, the Raiders exercised the fifth-year team option on Cooper’s contract. So, even if the Cowboys and Cooper don’t come to terms on an extension in the offseason, he’s still under the Cowboys’ control through the 2019 season.

The Raiders selected Cooper fourth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. Because of the way his 2015 rookie contract was structured, Cooper is set to make approximately $14 million in 2019, the largest total since his rookie season (most of his contract was paid up front as a signing bonus).

The Cowboys Intend on Offering Cooper a Long-term Extension

In November, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that “Dallas wants to pay Cooper.” However, contract talks haven’t commenced since the trade. If Dallas doesn’t come to terms on an extension with Cooper, they could always utilize the franchise tag in the 2020 season.

Given how Dallas has performed since Cooper was added as a deep threat weapon for QB Dak Prescott, one would think the Cowboys will do everything in their power to negotiate a long-term deal with Cooper this offseason.

After all, Dallas gave up a first-round draft choice for Cooper, which they wouldn’t have done had they not viewed him as an integral part of the team’s future.

Even Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged that Cooper’s play warrants big money after the receiver racked up 180 yards receiving and two touchdowns in a win over the Redskins on Thanksgiving. “Amari looks like he’s making a bid for his cash,” Jones said, as reported by the Dallas News.

