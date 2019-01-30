Jrue Holiday Shows Anthony Davis Love After Pelicans Upset Rockets

Although Anthony Davis watched his New Orleans Pelicans teammates pull off an upset from the bench Tuesday, he still received some love from Jrue Holiday. The incredibly shorthanded Pelicans knocked off the Houston Rockets and red-hot James Harden 121-116 on the road behind the stellar play of Holiday.

The 28-year-old guard defended Harden for the bulk of this matchup, holding him to 11-of-32 shooting. Although the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player still finished with 37 points, his team was unable to get the win, and Holiday’s loaded stat line was a big reason why. He scored 19 points with eight assists, six rebounds, and an eye-opening six blocks.

After the game, Holiday was asked about his six blocks, and as Andrew Lopez of The Times-Picayune revealed, he gave a tip of the cap to Davis.

Jrue Holiday on his 6 blocks: "That's my inner Anthony, man. My inner Anthony." — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 30, 2019

Davis is currently sidelined with a fractured finger but was on the bench for Tuesday’s game. Not surprisingly, the All-Star forward’s finger wasn’t the biggest topic on this night, and the Pelicans victory didn’t take that honor either.

Anthony Davis Trade & Jrue Holiday’s Comments

After the trade request from Davis came to light and was reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, rumors have come from all directions. The Los Angeles Lakers remain a likely destination, and even if that trade doesn’t pan out, Wojnarowski revealed the star big man could end up there regardless. Davis is reportedly expected to tell possible suitors that he’ll only be a rental player for any team other than the Lakers until 2020.

… multiple league sources expect the agent and star to soon deliver word throughout the league that Davis’ preferred destination is the Lakers and he’ll become a rental player until 2020 with a trade anywhere else.

The trade request was obviously tough for the Pelicans and many of the current players, but it was especially hard for Holiday it seems. After the guard admitted there were no hard feelings, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate cited Holiday’s brutally honest comment on the situation.

Holiday said AD is “90 percent of the reason I stayed”. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) January 28, 2019

It’s unfortunate how things panned out, but Holiday has quickly proven to be a star in his own right, and he’ll be the centerpiece of the Pelicans’ plans moving forward more than likely.

Latest on Anthony Davis Injury

It seems Davis should be back sooner than later after suffering a fractured finger which was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Stadium. Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, originally said the injury could sideline him for two to four weeks, but the news shortly after provided a positive update last week.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis saw a specialist for the injury and Paul told him that a return could come sooner than expected.

Davis suffered a volar plate avulsion fracture on his left index finger, and Paul says that Davis will be “re-evaluated every 48 to 72 hours,” following Friday. “It’s more of an injury of pain tolerance. They need to see the swelling go down and the range of motion increase." https://t.co/i0JbMCsHGx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see if Davis suits up for the Pelicans again, or if a trade happens before that time comes. The deadline is February 7, so if the latest timeline is accurate, the 25-year-old could return to action with his current team regardless of whether a trade happens this season or not.

