Antonio Brown’s Trainer Says AB Is LeBron, Steph Curry of NFL

Antonio Brown has been trending on the internet the last month.

Will he stay in Pittsburgh with the Steelers or will he go?

Time will tell!

In the meantime, it is the offseason for Brown and the former sixth-round pick who is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL will be hard at work in perfecting his craft.

Like most players in the NFL, Brown works with experts to master his craft.

His trainer, David Robinson, provides Brown with a unique outlook on how to approach routes that differs from most in the NFL.

He uses basketball as a muse. Robinson looks at Brown’s passion like LeBron James looks at basketball.

Simply put: No matter how great you are, you’re always as good as your last win.

“Playing wide receiver is just like playing basketball,” Antonio Brown’s trainer, David Robinson told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“LeBron James and Steph Curry can never work on their jumpshot too much so when it comes to playing and breaking everything down, having the proper foot placement you can never work on that muscle memory too much.”

So what do they work on when they get in the lab?

“You would be surprised,” said Robinson when asked what he focuses on when working with Brown.

“One thing I did show Antonio when he started working with me was his curls and comeback routes. He has a tendency of running around with his inside foot which causes you to run in place and it can cause you to get caught slipping at the top of your route so we worked on him planting and driving on his outside foot when he comes out on his break to give him more power and balance coming out of his cuts.”

This NFL season, Brown had 134 receptions for 1,297 yards. AB also had 15 touchdowns this season, first amongst all NFL receivers.

“He’s a smaller receiver,” said Robinson.

“We worked on a lot of power drills where I have him catch the football while somebody is pulling his arm to put him in the mindset of whether he’s open or not he knows that ball is his and those are some of the things that really helped to advance his mindset when the ball is in the air.”

What will happen with Antonio Brown next season?

Who knows! He’ll be ready though.

Brown excels at more than almost any other player at his position is his ability to create open space, His speed, quick first step and flashy body movement will continue to separate himself from opposing NFL corners.