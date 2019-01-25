LOOK: Steelers WR Antonio Brown Posts Photo in 49ers Uniform

LOOK: Steelers WR Antonio Brown Posts Photo in 49ers Uniform

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a tough call to make on the handling on star wide receiver Antonio Brown. And from the sound of it, he may be on his way out sooner than later. While Brown is rumored to want a trade out of Pittsburgh, he’s also now made it known where he’d prefer to land it seems.

The star wideout took to Instagram to put his thoughts out, which included a quote from former San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice. It also featured Brown wearing a 49ers uniform (cropped in).

When the goat embrace you…….

