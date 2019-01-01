LOOK: Kentucky’s Benny Snell Pays Ode to Elton John With Custom Cleats

It seems Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell is fully embracing a nickname of sorts which has been given to him during his three years in Lexington. Although it doesn’t qualify purely as Snell’s nickname, the song ‘Benny and the Jets’ by Elton John has been a popular song during Kentucky games over his tenure there.

So, Snell showed the embrace of what many fans have dubbed as “Benny and the Cats” over his three years with the team with some custom cleats for the big bowl game Tuesday. As the team geared up to face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Citrus Bowl, Snell debuted the Elton John-focused cleats from ShowTime Custom Sneakers.

The cleats are pretty incredible, and assuming he wears them in the game, should be a fun topic for the commentators.

Benny Snell’s Superb Kentucky Career

While Kentucky’s star runner is bound for the 2019 NFL Draft, he’s heading there after an impressive three seasons in college. There are rumblings that he’ll be a day-two draft pick and could come off the board in either the second or third round. Based on upside, though, he could see his stock skyrocket as the draft approaches.

Snell has racked up 3,729 yards with 46 touchdowns on 711 attempts in 38 games. The team’s Citrus Bowl matchup with the Penn State will only add to those numbers as well. His impressive play, including a 19-touchdown season in 2017 has left him just 107 yards shy of the school record for rushing yards as well.

Snell helped propel the Wildcats to a 9-3 record during the 2018 season by rushing for 1,305 yards in the first 12 games and tacking on 14 touchdowns. He’ll be a name to watch on a busy day full of great college football action to start the new year off.

