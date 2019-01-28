LeBron James Reacts to Carmelo Anthony’s Standing Ovation at MSG

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance Sunday night at Madison Square Garden for the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks game. While he was there to watch close friend Dwyane Wade’s likely final game in the arena, the Knicks gave Anthony some love himself as well.

Not only was there apparently a video played of Carmelo’s 62-point performance, but he was shown on the jumbotron after and received a huge ovation from Knicks fans. ESPN’s Ian Begley revealed the scene.

Here’s the reception Carmelo Anthony received at Madison Square Garden when he was shown on the Jumbotron during Knicks-Heat: pic.twitter.com/v0LUDiKeaW — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 28, 2019

After, current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a message about both the video and Anthony, tweeting that it was well-deserved for his friend.