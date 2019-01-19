LeBron James’ Trainer Says Carmelo Anthony Is Joining Lakers on Instagram

Carmelo Anthony is joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

Well, at least according to LeBron James’ trainer, CuffsTheLegend.

On an Instagram post posted about three hours ago, CuffsTheLegend wrote: I remember when the Bad Boy Pistons acquired Mark Aguirre and people said it wouldn’t work🦉

LeBron James also liked the post on Instagram:

Will Carmelo Anthony join the Los Angeles Lakers?

“They may get Carmelo,” NBA insider, Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“That’s a wait and see thing in L.A.”

The Lakers have been deliberate in watching their cap space too! The Lakers want their flexibility for next season.”

That said, the Lakers have added savvy veterans like Tyson Chandler into the fold and they added Michael Beasley and Rajon Rondo during the offseason.

Anthony is a close friend to LeBron James, something many people believe he has in his favor.

“When the time is right he will speak out,” a source close to Carmelo Anthony told me via e-mail.

This ties into a deeper narrative.

Just last night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Brooklyn’s Kenneth Faried has agreed to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the Houston Rockets.

Faried is expected to be waived on Saturday and clear on Monday.

Woj also tweeted that the Rockets will have until Monday to clear a roster spot for Faried and that Faried is expected to move into the Rockets lineup with significant minutes immediately with the absence of Clint Capela.”

Who would the Rockets waive?

Carmelo Anthony is likely!

According to a report from Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Anthony has “multiple options available,” and plans to make a decision on his NBA future prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.

Per CBS Sports’ Chris Bengel:

According to two sources with knowledge of Anthony’s situation, the exiled 10-time All-Star who remains on the Houston Rockets roster has multiple options available and is expected to pick one before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. There is no clarity as to whether he would be traded in these scenarios or waived and subsequently signed, but there are strong signs that he will play in the NBA again.

What’s the goal for Melo?

“To stay quiet,” another Melo associate told me.