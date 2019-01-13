Report: Chandler Parsons On Lakers Radar

Chandler Parsons and the Memphis Grizzlies recently parted ways and the Los Angeles Lakers could look into the shooting specialist.

Fox Sports 1 analyst Jason McIntyre appeared on this weeks episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast and talked all things hoops.

While many pundits are discussing names like Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal potential joining the purple and gold, McIntyre tells Scoop B Radio that the Lakers could be considered.

“The name I’m hearing, I talked to someone this morning in Memphis, Chandler Parsons,” McIntyre told me.

“He and Memphis are parting ways obviously or have parted in the last couple of days. Keep an eye on Chandler Parsons and possibly going to the Lakers. But like, cause I know Chandler Parsons has a bad rep around the league as kind of a soft player, but he’s immensely talented.”

“I am extremely disappointed that I didn’t get to finish this season alongside my teammates and the Memphis coaching staff,” Parsons told ESPN ‘s Adrian Wojnarowski earlier this month.

“Unfortunately that option wasn’t presented to me.”

With career averages of 13 points and 4 rebounds per game, Parsons is owed $25.1 million next season and has battled knee injuries nonstop for the past three years.

“And of course, you know this, he’s a phenomenal shooter,” Jason McIntyre told Scoop B Radio.

Apparently the Lakers will not be the only team that Parsons and the Memphis Grizzlies will consider in potential trades.

“We know the Rockets are going to have interest and the Mavericks are going to have interest,” says McIntyre.

“This is a guy who can space the floor, again, doesn’t play a ton of defense, is perpetually injured. But I would be curious, he’s a big LA guy, you know, he loves going out on the club scene out here in LA. I think he’s going to look hard at and be looked at by the Mavericks, the Lakers and the Rockets.”

Parsons and the Grizzlies parted ways after a disagreement surrounding a potential G League assignment.

Per Woj:

The final disagreement that led to Parsons leaving the team and city — perhaps permanently — has been centered around the circumstances of a possible G League assignment.

Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace wanted Parsons to play several games with the Grizzlies’ G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, before deciding on returning Parsons to the active roster with the Grizzlies, sources said.

McIntyre’s assessment of the Dallas Mavericks could hypothetically make sense, particularly with the news surfacing today that Dallas Mavericks sixth man J.J. Barea suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during Friday’s 119-115 road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Source: The Mavericks believe J.J. Barea tore his right Achilles tendon. Barea, 34, a longtime Dallas fan favorite who played a key role on the 2011 title team, is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists as the Mavs' sixth man this season. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 12, 2019

The Mavs could use a player that can double as a solid shooter and a playmaker, something that Parsons could efficiently do.

Perhaps Parsons next team would allow the sharpshooter to change his perception around the league.

Robinson: And Chandler Parsons to me would fit a Mike Miller type of role and it’s not because he’s white, it’s because he could shoot the lights out.

“I don’t want to underplay this, Chandler Parsons does not have a good rep around the league,” McIntyre tells Scoop B Radio.

The FS1 analyst says that the perception from front office reps ranges. “He’s just chasing money, chasing girls,” he says.