Chiefs vs. Saints Super Bowl Odds: Early Betting Line & Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints still have one more game to win before the dream of playing in Super Bowl 53 becomes a reality, but the odds are in their favor. Both teams opened as favorites in the AFC/NFC Championship Games, each sitting as roughly 3-3.5 point favorites. But it won’t be easy advancing to the big game, even considering the fact these are two teams with arguably the biggest home-field advantages in the NFL.

With the Chiefs and Saints favored to move on, we’re going to take an early deep dive into the Super Bowl 53 bettings odds and total on this potential matchup. It’s never too early to talk Super Bowl odds, and if this is the pairing it could be a high-scoring shootout with plenty worth talking about.

Along with plenty of points, a Chiefs-Saints game would pit two of the top candidates for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award against each other in quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees. Let’s check out the early betting line on the game.

Chiefs vs. Saints Super Bowl Betting Line & Odds

*Note: All odds/betting info courtesy of 5Dimes

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints (-1.5, -120)

Over/Under 59.5 (-120)

The Saints coming in as early favorites is interesting considering the Chiefs were dominant in their first playoff game while the Saints had to hold off the Philadelphia Eagles for a win. Regardless, it seems the early projection gives an edge to Brees and potentially factors in the experience aspect.

As far as the total goes, the 59.5 number is the second-highest of all four possible Super Bowl matchups, coming in behind only a Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup (63.5 over/under). While the number seems high, there’s been a pretty strong recent stretch of Super Bowls in which the over hit. As Vegas Insider shows, six of the last eight and seven of the last 10 matchups have cleared the number, including the past two games.

Chiefs vs. Saints Super Bowl Prediction

While we’re playing the hypothetical game here without knowing if these are the two teams who’ll meet in the big game, it’s still a tough call to make. The Chiefs and Saints were two of the NFL’s best offenses during the regular season, with Kansas City averaging 35.3 points (No. 1) and New Orleans coming in at 31.5 points (No. 3).

Those numbers alone will make many trend towards the over 59.5, but I’ll hold off on that, as the two defenses are playing well as of late. Instead, I’ll roll with the experienced signal-caller in Brees to outduel the future face of the NFL in Mahomes. Although Mahomes tossed 50 touchdowns this season, Brees was superb with 32 touchdowns and protected the ball well, throwing just five interceptions.

I also believe the Saints defense is slightly better and I’d back them to make a key stop before expecting the Chiefs to do so. This matchup would be close, and the line of -1.5 in favor of New Orleans seems like a good starting spot.

Pick: New Orleans Saints -1.5

