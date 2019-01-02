Clippers’ Lou Williams Doesn’t Want NBA All-Star Vote, Just a Vacation

Lou Williams has ramped up his production with the Los Angeles Clippers as the NBA season has rolled on, and it’s beginning to show in the box score. In turn, the Clippers have managed to start off with an above .500 record through nearly 40 games.

Williams has played in 33 games this season and is currently averaging the third-most points per game in his career at 18.2 while playing just 25.2 minutes per. The 32-year-old guard has specifically thrived over the span of the last seven games, scoring 22 or more points in five of them.

As Williams has heated up, it’s led to some of the always-fun NBA All-Star chatter surrounding the Clippers guard. After a video was posted of the sharpshooter knocking down a contested 3-pointer, one fan called for Williams to be in the voting mix.

But as CBC Athletes showed, Lou Will doesn’t have any interest in that. Instead, he just wants to go on his vacation.

You have to respect the honesty of Williams here, as the man obviously just wants to take his previously-scheduled vacation. For what it’s worth, he’s never been to the NBA All-Star game before but has won two NBA Sixth Man of the Year awards (2015, 2018). So who knows, maybe the Clippers guard would enjoy himself.

Lou Williams’ Impressive Tenure With Clippers

Even putting aside the most recent stretch from Williams, it’s hard to argue that his first two seasons with the Clippers aren’t the most successful of his career. Although he averaged 18.6 points over 58 games during the 2016-17 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he was a go-to option for the Clippers last year.

Throughout the 2017-18 season, Williams racked up averages of 22.6 points and 5.3 assists, both of which rank as career-bests. He also played a career-high 32.8 minutes per game as a focal point of the team’s gameplan. Obviously, Williams has seen a decline in minutes this year, largely due to the young guards added and both Avery Bradley and Patrick Beverley being healthy.

The Clippers veteran guard has two years left on his current three-year, $24 million deal and is set to become a free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season, per Spotrac. Considering he’s producing at arguably the highest level of his career, he should have little trouble getting another solid deal after that.

