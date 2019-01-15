Karla Puseljic: Who Is NBA Basketball Player Dario Saric’s Girlfriend?

Dario Saric is a power forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves and will be playing his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, for the first time since his trade. The Croatian basketball star is in a long term relationship with his girlfriend, Karla Puseljic, who is also from Croatia.

According to FabWAGS.com, Karla was born in Zagreb, Croatia. Her parents are Kika and Zoran, and she has a sister named Anja. They report that Karla and Dario have been together since 2012 and that she moved with him to the United States when he joined the NBA. Since Saric is currently 24 years old, that would mean he’s been with Puseljic since he was 18.

Saric spent his first two NBA seasons in Philadelphia with the 76ers, and he told CBS that he quickly moved into a new apartment once he made the move to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He said “I wanted really fast to find my place, to just feel like this is my home, you know? I didn’t want to be in a hotel for a long time because I hate them. Most of the time, we are sleeping in hotels all the time. Imagine you are at home and you’re sleeping at hotels — it’s weird. And because of that, I found some good spot. I’m happy.”

Last August, Croatia Week reporter that Puseljic was by Saric’s side at the premiere of Uvik Isto , which translates to “Always the Same,” at 12th Vukovar Film Festival. The film was about Saric and his family, which Croatia Week describes as “humble, persistent, hard-working, noisy, happy and modest.” Puseljic wore a red and orange printed dress with sleeves and sat next to Saric and his family during the screening.

Dario doesn’t post on Instagram often, and Karla has not been featured in any of his 19 posts; most of his photos and videos are basketball-related. He has shared photos with her on his public Facebook page. The Instagram account @karlapuseljic is one of the 97 accounts that Saric follows, however, her account (which has 383 followers and 373 posts) is set to private. Although Puseljic’s Facebook page is also private, she does have a number of photos that are publicly viewable. Her photos showcase her great sense of style and beautiful figure and document her travels with Dario, including trips to London, San Francisco, New York, and Miami.

Watch Dario Saric and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Philadelphia 76ers January 15 at 7pm. They will play the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, January 18 at 8pm.