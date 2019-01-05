DeAndre Hopkins Girlfriend & Dating History

As DeAndre Hopkins and the Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Hopkins likely won’t have the support of a girlfriend in the stands. Hopkins is currently single, according to celebrity dating website, Who’s Dated Who.

Since breaking onto the NFL scene in 2013, Hopkins has been linked to two women, Iggy Azalea and Amina Blue.

He Dated Iggy Azalea in 2018

Last year, Hopkins dated rapper Iggy Azalea. It’s unclear how long the two dated, but they ended up splitting just one day after Azalea confirmed the relationship. Back in August, Azalea sat down for a chat with Y100 Miami. In that interview, she confirmed that she was in a relationship with Hopkins. The very next day, however, she tweeted that she was “single.”

According to People Magazine, Azalea also tweeted — and then deleted — a message about being alone “forever.”

“I have come to the conclusion I am going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that,” Azalea tweeted, according to the mag. “I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n s—… it’s nice,” she added.

Azalea was previously engaged to Nick Young, but the two split in 2016. In recent weeks, Azalea has been linked to Playboi Carti. There have been several rumors that the two have broken up, however, so the current status of their relationship is unknown.

His Relationship With Amina Blue Lasted Nearly 2 Years

Before dating Azalea, Hopkins dated Amina Blue, a model from New York. You may recognize her from a couple of major gigs; she first stepped onto the scene during Fashion Week 2015 when she walked in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 1 show. In 2016, she was featured in A$AP Ferg and Future’s music video for “New Level” and in Tyga’s music video for his song “1 of 1.”

Hopkins and Blue called it quits last year. According to Who’s Dated Who, she previously dated Rob Kardashian (in 2014). At this time, she is single.