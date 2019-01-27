Farmers Insurance Open Purse: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The winner of this Farmers Insurance Open will take home a $1.278 million prize out of a total purse of $7.1 million. The tournament, held at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, has a field that includes many of the top 30 players in the world, including Justin Rose, who held a solid lead heading into Sunday’s final round, along with Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Adam Scott.

The second place finisher will take home $766,800, while the player who finishes third will receive a check for $482,800. The Farmers Insurance Open is one of the first marquee events of the 2019 PGA Tour season and is also a Pro-Am event. The San Diego PGA Tour spot was previously known as the San Diego Open and began in 1952. Farmers Insurance took over as the sponsor of the tournament in 2010.

The Farmers Insurance Open is organized by The Century Club of San Diego and community and youth programs in the San Diego area.

On Sunday, Rose looked to hold onto his lead over Hideki Matsuyama, Talor Gooch, Adam Scott, Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Rory McIlroy. Rose held a four-stroke lead over Matsuyama, Gooch and Scott through 14 holes at 19-under par. Rahm sat at five shots back, with Day and McIlroy behind by six shots.

After the third round on Saturday, Rose told reporters, “I expect Jon and Adam to come out and play well tomorrow, as well as the chasing pack. But one of those guys is capable of something in the mid-60s. Obviously, if I go out and shoot 68, then that’s a great round of golf. But a 68 on the South course isn’t anyone’s to lose. You have to go out and get it. I think it’s going to take a good round of golf tomorrow to get this done.”

Scott praised Rose’s play during the early season tournament.

“As good as I’m playing, I feel like I’m a long way behind,” Scott told reporters, according to ESPN. “It’s almost all up to him tomorrow. So that’s no pressure on me. But this is not a course I can go out and just fire at pins. It’s too easy to make big errors. I’ll just have to chip away and see if he can do the same.”

Scott added, “He’s just playing too good. He’s the No. 1 player in the world, he’s played well for over two years. He’s feeling it. He wants to take advantage of all of his good golf and that’s why he’s running away with this thing.”

The Farmers Insurance Open was won by Jason Day in 2018. He took home $1.242 million after topping Alex Noren and Ryan Palmer in a playoff.

The PGA Tour will head to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open next week, with another $7.1 million purse and $1.278 million top prize on the line. The tournament begins February 3. The fieldwill include Phil Mickelson, Martin Kaymer, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar, Rahm and Matsuyama.

Here is what the top 50 will be paid this year at the Farmers Insurance Open:

Farmers Insurance Open 2019 Purse