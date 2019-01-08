Camilla Martin, Hunter Renfrow’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Star Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Camilla Martin. The couple plan to get married this spring. Renfrow and Martin, the homecoming queen at the college in 2017, are both Clemson University graduates and South Carolina natives.

Renfrow, known for his clutch catches, writes glowingly about Martin on social media. In an Instagram post before the start of the 2018 season, Renfrow wrote, “As camp draws near and the season is right around the corner, I just wanted to say that I am thankful for you and am blessed everyday by you.” Renfrow, 23, and Martin, 22, are getting ready for a future together after Renfrow finishes his college football career at Clemson. Renfrow will head to the Senior Bowl after the championship game and has a chance of making it to the NFL.

While Renfrow gushes about his future wife on his social media pages, Martin, who he calls Cami, does the same on her Twitter account, which is filled with retweets celebrating her future husband’s accomplishments. Her Twitter account also features many photos of the couple’s dogs, Deuce, a golden retriever, and Camper, a black lab, who make up their “sweet puppy lovin fam.”

Here’s what you need to know about Hunter Renfrow’s girlfriend Camilla Martin:

1. Camilla Martin & Hunter Renfrow Went to High School Together & Were Set Up by Their English Teacher

Camilla Martin and Hunter Renfrow are both from South Carolina and both went to Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, according to the Charleston Post and Courier. They began dating after their English teacher set them up while trying to find the shy Renfrow a date to prom, the couple told the newspaper in a July 2017 profile. Their first date was spent studying at Barnes & Noble.

“Hunter calls her Cami. She was the first girl he ever kissed … and the only girl he’s loved,” Grace Raynor wrote in the Post and Courier article. “So if there’s anyone outside of the Renfrow family who knows Hunter behind the scenes, it’s Camilla — a constant in Hunter’s life from the days of no major college scholarship offers to the moment she sobbed when he caught the championship pass.”

Surprise!!!! Meet Camper, the newest addition to our sweet puppy lovin fam👫🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/Uli43HpmN3 — Camilla Martin (@CamillaMMartin) August 11, 2017

Renfrow often posts photos with Martin on his Instagram page, along with loving comments about her. Last summer he wrote, “Appreciate how you Love me and how you live.” On her birthday in April 2017, he said, “Happy 21st Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world. Love ya to the moon and back.” Earlier in the year, he wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to a girl that means the world to me. Wouldn’t ever want to know what one is like without ya.”

2. Renfrow Proposed to Her in March 2018 & They Are Set to Get Married This April

Renfrow proposed to Martin in March 2018, according to posts on their social media pages. The story of their proposal was set to music by a local country singer, and you can watch that video above. “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with the woman of my dreams. Couldn’t be more thankful!” Renfrow wrote on Instagram after she said yes on March 14.

Martin also shared a photo of their engagement and wrote, “Tonight was an absolute dream. Hunter Renfrow, I cannot wait to be your WIFE! Thank you Jesus for blessing me with the most incredible man to spend the rest of my life with…WE’RE GETTING MARRIED!!!!”

Renfrow posted one of their engagement photos in July 2018 and wrote, “Can’t wait to marry you!” The couple will be married on April 13, two weeks before the NFL draft.

While Renfrow is clearly looking forward to his wedding, he hasn’t had much time to help with the planning, he told Post and Courier reporter Grace Raynor in November. He told Raynor he has left that up to Martin, saying his input has included, “Yeah that looks good,” “I’m good with that,” and “two thumbs up.” Martin chimed in on Twitter to confirm. “This is very accurate she tweeted,” after a series of crying, laughing emojis. “But this is why he’s the best.”

3. Martin Graduated From Clemson in May With a Degree in Marketing & Now Works as a Social Media Manager

Camilla Martin, who was Clemson’s homecoming queen in 2017, graduated from Clemson Unviersity in May 2018 with a degree in marketing, according to her Linkedin page. While in college, Martin was in the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and was a Clemson University welcome leader, along with being part of Clemson LIFE and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

4 years and couple college classes later…👨🏻‍🎓👩🏼‍🎓❤️ pic.twitter.com/h8fmXFFiMO — Camilla Martin (@CamillaMMartin) May 10, 2018

Martin, a former hostess at a Pawleys Island restaurant, worked as a marketing intern in college. She now works as a social media marketing manager for a printing company in Greenville, South Carolina.

4. She Is a Lifelong Ballet Dancer & Works as an Instructor at a South Carolina Dance School

Along with her marketing expertise, Martin is also a lifelong ballet dancer who works as an instructor at a South Carolina dance school. According to the dance school’s website, she began dancing at the age of 3 and has danced competitively. Martin has worked as a ballet and pointe instructor at the dance school since her junior year at Clemson.

“She began dancing competitively in all styles but later on began focusing exclusively on ballet. She has done the Royal Academy of Dance grade 7 and intermediate vocational exams and received ‘distinction’ marks as well as a perfect score on the grade 7 exam,” the dance school’s website says. “Camilla has competed in the New York City finals of the Youth American Grand Prix Student ballet and contemporary competition. She was accepted into summer intensives at Boston ballet, American ballet theatre, and UNC School of the Arts. She attended UNC school of the arts during high school where she was a ballet major and studied under Susan Jaffe.”

5. Martin’s Faith & Volunteer Work Are Important Parts of Her Life, a Passion She Shares With Renfrow

Camilla Martin’s Christian faith is extremely important to her, according to her social media profiles. On Twitter, she writes in her bio, “Love others | Love Jesus.” She often shares Bible verses and quotes about her religion. She shares that commitment to her faith with Hunter Renfrow. He and his family told the Charleston Post and Courier in 2017 that faith is what holds them all together.

“I do have a relationship with the Lord and I feel like just because people see me out on the field, they don’t really get that side of me,” Hunter told the newspaper. “That’s how I try to live my life — according to His plan — and that’s the reason why I’ve had success. If I drop that national championship pass down in Tampa, I’m still going to be Hunter. I’m still going to have that relationship with Christ and I’m still going to be saved forever.”

On Instagram, Renfrow wrote about Camilla along with a photo of them together, “Thankful for her in the best and worst of days. Her commitment to not only me but Jesus is a (shining) example of what we should strive for everyday. Keep doing you.”

Volunteering is also an important part of the lives of both Renfrow and Martin. According to her Linkedin profile, Martin has volunteered as a children’s dance teacher at the Boys & Girls Club of America and was a student volunteer at ClemsonLIFE, Little Pink Houses of Hope and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

