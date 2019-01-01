Urban Meyer Will Coach Ohio State in Rose Bowl

Urban Meyer will coach Ohio State in the Rose Bowl then will retire from coaching. Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will take over as head coach for next season.

According to Cleveland.com, Meyer will have an assistant athletic director role with Ohio State after he retires. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith noted Meyer’s specific job description has yet to be determined.

“I’m not that worried about it [being too close to the football program], but it’s something we have to pay attention to,” Smith explained Cleveland.com. “I’m not that worried because of our relationship. I’m very direct with him. If I see him step over, I’ll say, ‘Hey, buddy, let’s talk about that.’ We have that relationship where I can say, ‘Brother, you’ve got to be careful here. What are you doing?’…That’s the question. He’s passionate about staying here, and he’s only 54. So I don’t know. I told him he should take some time off after the bowl game, but I don’t know if he’s capable of doing that. But we’ll help him.”

Urban Meyer Called Coaching in the Rose Bowl a “Bucket List” Item

Despite all of his accomplishments, Meyer has never coached in the Rose Bowl.

“I had to ask to go in because I’ve never been in to see it,” Meyer said per 247 Sports. “Back in the ’90s, I can’t remember what year, I drove by and stopped, and I used to recruit out here all the time. I stopped and I was going to try to sneak peek inside because I’ve heard about it for so many years and watched it. I was told to leave. And the guy was really rude, too. I wasn’t able to completely see the mountains, but I’m sure we’ll see that. I keep hearing that. Tomorrow.”

Meyer admitted that he grew up watching the Rose Bowl and has always wanted to coach in the game.

“That’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Meyer explained to 247 Sports. “Came close a few times, and for whatever reason, we never got here…I grew up and watched every Rose Bowl. I watched every Rose Bowl parade. I saw Archie Griffin start four seasons in a row, the only player I think to ever do that.”

Ohio State Is Favored Over Washington in the Rose Bowl

Ohio State was in the national championship conversation but could not overcome a blowout loss to Purdue. According to OddsShark, Ohio State is a 6.5-point favorite over Washington in the Rose Bowl. The over-under is set at 57 points. The OddsShark computer projects Washington to win 34.9-34.6 in an upset.

Meyer cited growing health concerns as one of the main reasons he is retiring. He noted that having Day take over makes retiring a lot easier.

“[Bob Stoops] was the model; he handed it off,” Meyer told ESPN.com. “Support staff and everybody never lost their jobs, the program is extremely strong. And more than that, you’re handing off to a guy that can make it stronger. And so I’m very much at peace about that.”

