Jake Browning NFL Draft Projection: Latest on Washington QB’s Stock

For Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning, the next step following the Rose Bowl is 2019 NFL Draft preparation. Browning has taken a step back statistically from two seasons ago, but his name still remains a hot-button topic. In turn, he’ll be a name to monitor after playing a huge role in the Huskies’ impressive run over the past three years.

Browning has been Washington’s starting quarterback since the 2015 season, a year in which the team went 7-6. Since that season, the Huskies have gone a combined 32-8 while ranking inside the top-six in the country at various points each year.

The big question for Browning is how NFL draft scouts will view his stock currently. After a sophomore season in which he threw or 3,430 yards with 43 touchdowns and just nine interceptions, he’s been unable to match that production. Over the past two seasons combined, the Washington signal-caller has thrown 35 total touchdowns with 15 interceptions (10 this year).

Browning has shown upside as a rusher, scoring 16 career touchdowns on the ground, including 15 in the past three years. Let’s take a look at the latest outlook on 2016 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year’s NFL draft stock and projected round.

Jake Browning’s 2019 NFL Draft Stock

The quarterback position ahead of this draft remains tough to gauge, and there’s a handful of players who could be in good position to really elevate their stock. As far as Browning goes, there’s been a lower amount of interest and hype around him, largely due to the statistical decline and a few other factors. Currently, Draft Tek has Browning as their No. 13 quarterback, surrounded by some talented names.

The group ahead of him according to the above rankings includes NC State’s Ryan Finley (No. 9), Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham (No. 10) and Washington State’s Gardner Minshew (No. 11). Each of those players has been rated higher in various places as well.

Browning may have a tough time jumping that group, and Walter Football has the Washington signal-caller behind those names as well. Currently, he’s listed as the No. 17 quarterback by the site, who even points to his benching vs. California as an evaluation of his general on-field struggles at times this season.

Jake Browning’s NFL Draft Projections

It’s tough to envision Browning managing to work his way up into the middle rounds at this point, but it’s probably not completely impossible. The above rankings from Walter Football give the Huskies quarterback a sixth-to-undrafted projection.

That’s similar to what The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs wrote on the senior. In his breakdown, the analyst cited Browning’s inability to push the ball downfield as one issue which could make him an undrafted free agent more than likely.

“Browning lacks juice on the ball, so even though he’s making sound decisions with the football, he lacks the physical ability to deliver it in a timely manner. Browning projects as a fringe roster player and lacks sorely in the physical skills to offer any notable upside. Browning should be regarded as a camp body/UDFA target and at best be considered for a back-up role.” Crabbs writes.

Barring a strong pro day and a solid showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, the 6-foot-1 quarterback likely to be a day three prospect or even a player signed after the draft.

