JJ Watt & Girlfriend Kealia Are (Dog) Parents

J.J. Watt and his girlfriend, Kealia Ohai, have taken the next step in their relationship — they’ve become dog-parents! The couple introduced their two new fur babies to the world earlier this week.

Watt posted a series of pictures of the new pups, Tex & Finley, on Instagram on New Year’s Eve. The pups look like golden retrievers. One is a very light tan color and the other is more copper in color.

“Celebrating the Division Championship with @kealiamae and our two new additions Tex & Finley,” Watt captioned the photos. You can check them out below.

The Couple Has Been Sharing Their Love on Social Media

Watt and Ohai have been dating for more than two years. Ohai — a Houston Dash and United States Women’s National Team forward — and Watt went public with their relationship in 2017. They were friends for years before taking things to the next level. Their romance has blossomed since that time and the two haven’t been shy about sharing their love with the world.

Just after Thanksgiving, for example, Ohai took to social media to share a pic of her and her beau, captioning the photo with a simple, “I love you.” You can see that picture below.

Ohai Is a Huge Supporter of Her Boyfriend

Watt and Ohai have been super supportive of each other’s careers over the years. Today is one of the biggest games for Watt. He and the Houston Texans will be fighting for an official spot in the playoffs, taking on the Indianapolis Colts in the NFC Wild Card round. Ohai will more than likely be on-hand at NRG Stadium to watch her man and his team.

Before the start of the 2018 football season, Ohai took to Instagram to reflect on the previous 11 months and to wish Watt luck as he played in his first game post-injury.

“Eleven months ago, we sat in a hospital room while the doctors told us you may never play football again. You walked up and down the hallway learning how you would use your crutches for the next 8 weeks. Today, you are starting your 8th NFL season. I am so incredibly proud and inspired by you. You have fought and worked your ass off, even when things were not easy. I cannot wait to watch you dominate this season. You are the best of the best. I love you, Justin,” she wrote.

Regardless of the outcome of today’s game, Ohai will more than likely post about Watt and congratulate him on a great season.

