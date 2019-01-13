Julian Edelman Girlfriend: Is the Patriots Wide Receiver Dating Anyone?

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is currently single, according to the website Who’s Dated Who.

Edelman has been focused on his career and has been spending time with his daughter, Lily, who turned 2 in November. He has not been seen out with any ladies nor has he gone public with any kind of romantic relationship in nearly two years.

Edelman and his team will face the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, January 13. Kick off is at 1:05 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

He Dated Adriana Lima in 2017

Edelman ended his relationship with Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima in early 2017. The two were first linked to one another in 2016. They managed to keep their relationship under wraps for the most part, but couldn’t always manage to go unnoticed when they stepped out together. In fact, they were spotted holding hands in Nantucket in July 2016, sending Patriots Nation into an absolute frenzy.

“Sources close to the two tell us … they met at the beginning of the month in Miami through mutual friends and have been out a couple of times. We’re told they’re NOT exclusive … at least not yet … but they seem to be into each other. They’ve also introduced each other to their friends … which is usually a pretty significant step,” TMZ reported at the time.

Lima was present at the 2017 AFC Championship game, and a video of calling Edelman her “lover” after the Patriots won went viral. You can check it out in the clip below.

Imagine Adriana Lima calling you "my lover." Ah merda! pic.twitter.com/4JVSKonlOt — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) January 26, 2017

About a month after the game, however, the two parted ways. According to TMZ, the couple struggled with having a long distance relationship, but they also weren’t on the same page when it came to starting a family together.

“We’re also told both stars are on completely different pages when it comes to family planning — Adriana wants more kids. Edelman does not … at least right now. We’re told Edelman was taken by surprise by the baby talk — he didn’t think things were THAT serious. Lima was all about it and felt he could be ‘the one,'” TMZ reported at the time.

He Was Linked to Swedish Model Ella Rose & They Have a Daughter Together

Prior to dating Lima, Edelman had been seeing Swedish model Ella Rose. The two were thought to be on and off for a couple of years — a relationship that she previously referred to as “casual.”

Toward the end of their romance, however, Rose found out that she was pregnant. At first, Edelman denied that the child was his, but Ella Rose filed legal documentation in court when she was about five months pregnant and Edelman ended up taking responsibility for the unborn child.

Rose and Lily live in California but, now that Lily is a little older, she seems to be spending more time with her dad in Massachusetts. Edelman relies on his mom, Angie, to help out around the house and with Lily.

Edelman often shares photos and videos of his little girl on Instagram. His most recent post with Lily came on New Year’s Day.

“Every year brings its own challenges. 2018 was no different. It’s the will to fight through the adversity that defines us. Huge thank you to all the people who stood by me all year through the ups and downs. Happy New Year everyone,” he captioned the pic. You can see it below.