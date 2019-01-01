Justin Fields Transfer: Where Will Georgia QB Play in 2019?

Georgia quarterback Justin Fields is still with the team heading into the Sugar Bowl, but it appears as though it will be Fields’ final game with the Bulldogs. Fields played throughout the 2018 season, but was unable to unseat Jake Fromm from the starting quarterback position.

Fields has entered his name in the transfer portal to explore his options for 2019. Dawg Nation reported Fields was considering Ohio State, Oklahoma, UCLA and UCF.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation said Fields is strongly considering Ohio State, but also has interest in Oklahoma, UCF and UCLA.

Despite exploring potential transfer options, Fields wanted to be part of the Sugar Bowl.

“He decided he wanted to play in the Sugar Bowl, and I told him ‘absolutely, we want you there,’” Smart told Dawg Nation. “Justin is working extremely hard, he’s in the meeting rooms, he’s still rolling with our twos. I’m pleased with his work and demeanor, he has had good reps…I don’t think there’s anything you can do (to convince him to stay). We’ve been very open and honest that we would like him to stay. He’s worked really hard. He competed his tail off throughout the year and played a team role throughout the year.”

Justin Fields Contacted Dwayne Haskins About Ohio State

Little is known about where Fields is headed next, but we do know Fields is interested in Ohio State. Dwayne Haskins admitted that Fields contacted him to see if he is headed to the NFL. Haskins spoke with 247 Sports about what his conversation with Fields was like.

He’s a great kid. He hit me up earlier. He’s just waiting to see what I do. I try to be positive and help as many people as I can. You know, Justin is going through something right now…I’d say he’s a freak of nature. He’s like 6-3, 230, rocked up. A freak athlete. But he’s a really good person, too. I worked out with him over the summer. You can see how much he wants to learn and how he’s committed himself to being great. I felt like he would’ve have asked me if I didn’t work out with him and just having connections with everybody: Elite 11, going back to high school, going to camps.

Ohio State’s Potential 2019 QB1 Tate Martell Tried to Dissuade Justin Fields From Transferring to Ohio State

It appears that Tate Martell is not fond of Fields transferring to Ohio State. Martell has a chance to be the Buckeyes starting quarterback next season and is not thrilled with the idea of Fields transferring to Columbus. Tate sent out a vague tweet that seemed to be directed at Fields transferring.

“Word of advice: don’t swing and miss…especially not your second time,” Martell tweeted.

Martell was more direct about the situation when he met with reporters. Martell was asked if he would leave Ohio State if the school had another transfer come in to challenge for the starting quarterback job.

“Why would I leave for someone who hasn’t put a single second into this program yet?” Martell told 1045 the Zone. “I’ve put two years of working my ass off for something that I’ve been waiting for and dreaming of having my whole life.”

Regardless of Martell’s comments, both Ohio State and Oklahoma make a lot of sense given the uncertainty at the quarterback position heading into 2019. UCF would also be an interesting choice given McKenzie Milton’s long recovery ahead, and Josh Heupel’s history of developing quarterbacks. UCLA still has Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but he did little to solidify a stronghold on the position during his freshman season. Fields would be a great fit in Chip Kelly’s offense.

READ NEXT: Justin Fields Transfer: Georgia QB Considering Ohio State, UCF, Oklahoma & UCLA