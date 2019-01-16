Kevin Durant Joining Knicks Is ‘Becoming Attractive’ Says Analyst

Could Kevin Durant be suiting up for the New York Knicks next season?

Yes!

Well at least according to FS1’s Jason McIntyre who says that KD becoming a New York Knick during this summer’s NBA free agency is becoming more attractive.

“The Knicks are quietly, I believe, becoming attractive,” Jason McIntyre told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Look at this: okay, you’ll hold out Porzingis for the rest of the season, so he just sits out injured, he comes back healthy. They’re tanking aggressively. They’re looking right now at one of the three worst teams in the league. They win the lottery, you’re looking at a healthy Porzingis, maybe Zion Williamson, Tim Hardaway’s had a pretty nice year, Kevin Knox looks like a promising rookie. Does Kevin Durant want to come in and lead that group?”

Added McIntyre:

“The Knicks. Now listen, Zion’s going to be attractive to people. Again, I don’t think he’s going to be like the best player in the league right out the gate, right? He’s going to sell a lot of tickets, he’s unselfish, I actually think R.J. Barrett will be the number one pick, I think he’s a more complete offensive player. I don’t think Zion could be a number one in the NBA on a championship contender. I like Zion a lot, but I do wonder, are the Knicks attractive?”

Kevin Durant signing with the Los Angeles Lakers is realistic. USA Today Sports predicts that that could be a huge possibility.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, is highly considering joining the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2019 , I was told by a league source in September.

Spoke to a source today who confirmed Kevin Durant will be a LA Laker next year. “Just like LeBron planned his move LA a year or more earlier, #KD is doing the same right now. They want to form the best duo in the NBA and set up KD to be the face of the Lakers post-#LeBron.” pic.twitter.com/BWR9TOWPMZ — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) September 17, 2018

Some believe that KD may think differently after an interview with Bleacher’s Report where KD labeled playing with LeBron James as toxic and admitted that the attention LeBron James receives isn’t his fault.

Another free agency option for KD could be to stay with the Golden State Warriors for one more season, which McIntyre also suggested on Scoop B Radio.

“I would lean towards Kevin Durant signing a 1+1 [contract] and staying one more year,” says McIntyre.

“If the Warriors can convince him: ‘Hey man, you stay, we win four’ – nobody can touch that. Nobody has ever done that dating back to the pre-three-pointer era, the 60s Celtics.”

With the Golden State Warriors moving into their brand new state-of-the-art arena, Chase Center, for the 2019-2020 season – McIntyre believes Durant could be swayed.

“I think they could make a convincing argument, ‘Hey man, let’s do a 1+1, let’s chase that fourth,” he said.

“Nobody has ever done it, let’s get it.’ But that’s not the modern era. I think they could make a convincing argument, ‘Hey man, let’s do a 1+1, let’s chase that fourth, nobody has ever done it, let’s get it.’”

McIntyre says he’s fostered a relationship with KD online, which started when McIntyre suggested that KD is better than LeBron James.

“Durant noticed it [an Instagram post of McIntyre’s on Durant being better than LeBron] because he’s on social media a lot and started opening up a dialogue,” he said.

“He’s not revealing any secrets, he doesn’t follow me. But we discuss some things and I think he’s an interesting, fascinating guy.”