WATCH: Klay Thompson Scores 43, Dribbles Only Four Times

It was another Warriors win last night against the struggling New York Knicks, and All-Star Klay Thompson put up 43 points. This would hardly be anything of note if it weren’t for the fact that, in scoring that massive amount, Thompson took only four dribbles.

Yes, four.

Klay Thompson dropped 43 PTS tonight. He also only dribbled the ball 4 times. 4 TIMES. 😱#DubNation pic.twitter.com/TiKobrQcCK — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 9, 2019

Thompson’s bread and butter is catching and shooting off of screens, but four dribbles in a game is, well, not a lot.

He was 7 for 16 from behind the arc and made 18 out of 29 field goals, the third in a string of 20+ games for the Warriors shooting guard.

The Warriors are on a Roll, and They’re About to get Even Stronger

Sources: All-Star DeMarcus Cousins' expected season debut for the Golden State Warriors: Jan. 18 against the Clippers in Los Angeles. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2019

It was announced today that DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins finally has a date set for his Warriors debut, which means the 27-14 Warriors are about to get even scarier. The former All-Star and controversial Pelicans transplant will hit the floor with his new team for the first time on January 18th against the Clippers, though it’s unclear whether he’ll do so in a starting role, and what his minutes will look like.

It’s somewhat unprecedented (at least in this era) that the Warriors shouldn’t have the best record in the league, but they’re currently sitting tenuously at fourth with 27-14. In a switchup that many fans have been waiting for for years, there are a few teams that could reasonably challenge the reigning champs in the playoffs, and none of them are the Cavaliers, nor are any of them led by LeBron James. The Raptors have the best record in the league with 31 wins and a mere 12 losses, most of which were sustained while point guard Kyle Lowry was out with injury. Now that Lowry is back, the Raptors are a sizable threat and likely to face the Warriors in The Finals.

Don’t count out the Bucks, though, who are led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and are just trailing the Raptors with their own 28-11 record.

Once Boogie makes his way into the Warriors’s starting lineup, it’s pretty much over for the Western Conference (barring some unforeseen upset. Maybe the Nuggets will come through?), but the Eastern Conference is poised for a fight. Whoever meets the Warriors in The Finals will have to face off against a starting lineup comprised entirely of All-Stars, though. It’ll be no easy task to dethrone the reigning champs.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Nerlens Noel’s Brutal Head Injury That Left the Thunder Center Unconscious

