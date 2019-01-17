Knicks vs. Wizards: Odds, Betting Line & Prediction

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards open the NBA’s Thursday slate with an afternoon matchup set to take place in London. The trip overseas has drawn a decent amount of attention, but both teams enter this game missing a few players. For the Knicks, Enes Kanter stayed behind while the Wizards remain without John Wall for the rest of the season.

The game should still draw plenty of attention with it being an afternoon matchup overseas. Although both teams have dealt with their fair share of struggles and injuries, the Wizards have at least gotten the ship somewhat headed in the right direction. They enter this game holding an 18-26 record while the Knicks are just 10-33 on the year.

We’re going to take a look at the current betting odds, line and a prediction on this matchup, which features a pretty high total and the Wizards as a decent-sized favorite.

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds & Betting Line

*Note: All current odds and betting lines from Bovada and opening numbers provided by Odds Shark

Current Opening Betting Line/Odds Washington Wizards (-8 at -115) Warriors: -6 (-110) Projected Total Over/Under 227 (-110) Over/Under 228 (-110)

Neither of these two teams has been great against the spread to this point in the season. The Knicks boast a 19-22-2 record while the Wizards are 19-25 ATS. The public seems to like Washington quite a bit in this matchup, though, as they’re receiving 61 percent of the picks, according to Odds Shark. The under is also a popular choice, with 57 percent of the action going that direction.

Although both teams have been up and down this year, the Wizards have posted a 7-3 record against the spread in their last 10 games while the Knicks have gone 4-6 in that stretch. For good measure, Washington has owned this matchup recently, winning 10 of 12 games against New York dating back to the 2015-16 season.

Knicks vs. Wizards Prediction

Not only are the Knicks without Kanter, but they’ve won just one of their last 10 games and are in the midst of a four-game losing skid. On the opposite side, the Wizards have been mediocre of late, posting a .500 record in their previous 10, although guard Bradley Beal has been red-hot recently.

These two teams have met twice already this season with both games going to the Wizards, but the second was by a narrow margin. Washington won the first in November by 13 and the second by just three in December, per Land of Basketball. interestingly, neither game came close to the projected total of 227.

Although their last matchup was close, New York’s recent struggles and the fact they’re without arguably one of their best big men will hurt their chances. I also think the flight to London could impact the scoring in this game a bit, so I’ll stick with the under. I like the Wizards side of the bet more than the projected total, though.

Prediction: Wizards -8 and Under 227

