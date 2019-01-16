Kyle Kuzma Sends Tweet During Lakers Game, Fans Can’t Believe It

With the Los Angeles Lakers locked in a close game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, forward Kyle Kuzma did something incredibly head-scratching. At halftime of the game, he took to social media in order to send out a tweet. Not surprisingly, the entire NBA world went wild over this, and there were immediate questions. To make it worse (if possible), the tweet wasn’t anything that seemed to be even remotely important.

Realistically, it’s tough to envision that any tweet during an actual game is important enough that it can’t wait two more quarters. That didn’t prove to be the case, as the Lakers forward sent one out which included only a tag for the Ball is Life Twitter account.

There has to be some type of an explanation for this because it makes virtually no sense why Kuzma would choose to tweet during a game. Not only are there likely repercussions in the form of possible fines from the NBA, but the front office, coaching staff, and even his teammates can’t be happy with it.

There’s some belief that this could be a scheduled tweet potentially, but why the Lakers forward would choose to send one at this specific Twitter account is still confusing. Fans were left confused by the whole situation, and many were pretty angry at Kuzma, regardless of how the tweet got sent out.

Lakers Game vs. Bulls Tuesday Night

If Kuzma’s tweet itself didn’t frustrate Lakers fans or bother those who follow the NBA, the fact he did it in a game which the team led by just one point at halftime made it even worse. That was one topic a few Lakers fans opted to hammer home in their reaction, as the score heading into the break was 44-43.

Through the first three quarters of Tuesday’s matchup with the Bulls, Kuzma had totaled 15 points on 6-15 shooting and 1-6 from beyond the arc. He also added 11 rebounds and two assists as the Lakers were attempting to do their best to avoid another tough loss with LeBron James sidelined due to injury.

Since James’ injury against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, the Lakers have gone 3-7. The stretch included losses to both the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center, each of which came with plenty of criticism from the outside. If the Lakers were to fall at home to the Bulls, who sat with a 10-33 record prior to the game, it would surely lead to heavy backlash.

And if all of that was topped off with Kuzma tweeting at halftime? Things could get ugly fast, and the Twitter world made sure 23-year-old was well aware.

Fans React to Kuzma’s In-Game Tweet

I am sure this is like a scheduled tweet or something but this tweet validates why people want him traded. Be professional man. — jae_east 🇬🇾🇺🇸 (@jae_east_) January 16, 2019

DURING THE GAME?!?! — AZ (@ArabGodZee) January 16, 2019

Kyle Kuzma deadass tweeted during halftime https://t.co/MyzFE1xudl — Carlton Banks (@_Light_It_Up) January 16, 2019

GET TF OFF TWITTER BRO YOURE TEAM IS LITTERALY PLAYING RN — Wayne (@sethsherwood_) January 16, 2019

Kyle Kuzma accidentally tweeted this at halftime of a game he played in pic.twitter.com/Azd66c1I16 — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) January 16, 2019

This is gotta be a 1st.. has anyone ever tweeted at halftime?? 🤣🤣… — Corbin R.Biddiss (@Biddissc20BC) January 16, 2019

@KarriKuzma You need to have a come to Jesus talk with your boy. Tweeting at halftime, if true, is not a good look. — ProfessionalLakersFan (@TheProLakerFan) January 16, 2019

