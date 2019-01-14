Kyler Murray Can Become Only 1st Rounder in Both NFL & MLB

Kyler Murray has announced he will be entering the NFL Draft.

Kyler Murray was originally drafted by the MLB’s Oakland Athletics in the first round but a lot has changed since then.

Murray led his Oklahoma Sooners to the Big 12 Championship, a berth in the College Football Playoff and won the Heisman along the way. Doing all of this helped open the door to a future in both MLB and NFL.

There have been numerous two-sport players in the past such as Michael Jordan and Bo Jackson but none have been drafted in the first round of both the MLB and NFL drafts.

Kyler Murray has a chance to be the first athlete ever picked in Round 1 of the MLB and NFL drafts

Kyler Murray was drafted ninth overall in the MLB draft by the Athletics who knew he was going to continue playing football.

“I think, as a staff, we just felt like Kyler was a unique talent, and it’s something that you come across rarely in what we do,” A’s scouting director Eric Kubota said via MLB.com. “The risk of the football was, in our opinion, outweighed by the upside on the baseball field.

“We were totally on board with his desire to play quarterback at Oklahoma. Frankly, we’re kind of excited to be an Oklahoma fan for 12 games.”

After having his strong season at Oklahoma Murray is now being looked at as a potential first-round draft pick in the NFL.

The latest CBS Sports mock draft has Kyler Murray going sixth overall to the New York Giants which would not only make Murray a two-sport star but would also make him a top 10 pick in each league.

NBC Sports has Murray going 13th to the Dolphins, who are no doubt looking for better options at quarterback other than Ryan Tannehill.

ESPN’s Todd McShaw has Kyler Murray as a first-round pick but notes that many do not. There are a lot of QB needy teams out there and all it takes is one team to make a move and make history.

