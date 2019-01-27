Lakers Trade Talk: Concerns Over Anthony Davis Deal Brought to Light

The rumors and rumblings leading up to the NBA trade deadline can come from all direction and pour in at a rapid rate. But the chatter around the Los Angeles Lakers and a potential trade for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis may not cool off for months after the deadline. There’s a real chance Davis isn’t traded in the coming weeks, but that may be the least of the Lakers’ concerns.

Among the latest rumors involving Davis and his NBA future, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith spoke on the subject recently. His focus early on in a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show was on the Lakers, and specifically their push to trade for the Pelicans star.

The analyst stated that he finds himself “very, very worried right now as to whether or not the Lakers are going to be able to attract a marquee free agent.” And that’s when the real fun began.

Stephen A. Smith Comments on Lakers-Anthony Davis

Smith pulled no punches with his thoughts on what will happen after Davis tells the Pelicans he wants a trade, which the analyst says will certainly happen. While he believes the Lakers will make their push, his concerns over the chances of Davis landing in Los Angeles are valid.

“Anthony Davis will let the Pelicans know he wants out this summer. He will announce it publicly, he wants to be traded, make no mistake about it, it’s coming. But the Pelicans still have to cooperate, and it’s not like Anthony Davis is going to say ‘I want to go to the Lakers only.’ He’s going to say he wants out and he wants to be with a contender.” Smith stated. “So it’s a Boston [Celtics] situation, it’s a Lakers situation, it could potentially be a Brooklyn Nets situation. I don’t think the Clippers, but you never know.”

For what it’s worth, the subject of other teams making a run at Davis during the offseason aren’t surprising. But a large reason why some have pointed to the Lakers pushing to get a deal done for Davis prior to the deadline is that the Celtics couldn’t make a deal for him unless Kyrie Irving was involved currently. But when Boston is able to throw their assets and young pieces into a possible trade during the offseason, things could get interesting quick.

Lakers’ Odds of Landing Anthony Davis

For what it’s worth, the odds on where Davis will play at the start of the 2019-20 season still point to the Lakers over the Celtics. As Bovada revealed, courtesy of Odds Shark, LeBron James and company come in behind only the Pelicans at this point.

New Orleans Pelicans +160

Los Angeles Lakers +190

Boston Celtics +275

New York Knicks +850

Philadelphia 76ers +850

These odds are pretty much what you’d probably expect currently. While a lot can change, the Lakers have remained at the forefront of the trade conversation and seem the most willing to put together a package that would make this deal happen.

