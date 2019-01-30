Lakers’ Brandon Ingram Posterizes Corey Brewer, Laughs at Him After

Brandon Ingram made his presence felt during Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, and did so by putting Corey Brewer on a poster in brutal fashion. During the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ date with the Sixers, Ingram received a pass while running down the lane and Brewer picked the wrong time to try to take a charge.

As Rob Perez of The Action Network shows, Ingram didn’t just dunk on Brewer, he stood over him and even laughed after the play.

Ingram stood on top of him too. Damn. pic.twitter.com/Pqtp6zoEEn — Brandon Ingwob (@WorldWideWob) January 30, 2019

It was a huge play and also helped keep the Lakers from falling into a major hole when halftime rolled around against Joel Embiid and company. After trailing 39-20 at the end of the first quarter, the Lakers made up some of the difference to cut the lead to 64-53 at halftime. Ingram led all scorers at the half with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting while tacking on three rebounds and two assists.

Brandon Ingram’s up and Down Year

While Ingram was expected to take a big step forward in year three, he’s managed to have a solid overall season but has left plenty to be desired. The addition of LeBron James may have impacted Ingram’s growth as a player, but he’s still averaging the most points per game of his career (16.6) through 39 games.

On the other hand, the former No. 2 overall pick has struggled with his shot from beyond the arc, making just 30.9 percent of his attempts, down from 39 percent last year. Ingram has also taken a step back statistically as a passer and rebounder, averaging a full assist less per game (2.9) than he did during the 2017-18 season.

Will Brandon Ingram Be Traded?

With Anthony Davis recently requesting a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans and already being linked to the Lakers, how a potential package for the All-Star could look has been a big topic. It seems the original reports point to Ingram not necessarily having to be a part of a possible package for Davis, which is interesting.

As Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported, the original deal would have to “start” with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick.

Hearing from sources if Lakers want Anthony Davis, who has requested a trade, LA has to start the deal with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, No. 1 pick. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 28, 2019

Whether that changes and Ingram’s name gets put in the mix will be worth monitoring, and there’s a reason to believe that it could wind up playing out that way.

READ NEXT: Lonzo Ball Trade Talk: Best 3-Team Lakers Deals for Anthony Davis