Melvin Gordon’s Injury: Latest Updates on Chargers RB

Melvin Gordon sustained a knee injury early in the first quarter in the Chargers Wild Card matchup with the Ravens. The injury is believed to be his left knee, which is not the same leg that sidelined him for stretches of the regular season. The Chargers listed Gordon as questionable to return against the Ravens, but Gordon is back in the game.

Gordon was able to walk under his own power and headed back to the locker room for further evaluation. Gordon sustained the injury after being tackled near the goal line by Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley. The Chargers running back missed a good portion of December as he recovered from a sprained MCL.

Hoping it’s nothing serious for Chargers RB Melvin Gordon! pic.twitter.com/IDmZdQNf0r — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) January 6, 2019

Austin Ekeler filled in for Gordon in his brief absence and would likely get the call again if Gordon goes to the sideline. Dr. David Chao often provides analysis of injuries during games. Chao tweeted that he believed Gordon has a chance to return.

“#MelvinGordon getting left knee checked out. Recent right knee MCL sprain on other side. By video, contusion and hope he can return. Probably will need to stay warm/loose on sidelines when defense on the field,” Chao tweeted.

Melvin Gordon’s Uber Driver Trashed the Chargers

.@Melvingordon25's uber driver had no idea 😂 pic.twitter.com/BAlLiID80Z — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 5, 2019

Gordon made headlines before the game after a video of his Uber ride went viral. Gordon’s driver was trashing the Chargers chances of beating the Ravens not knowing that Gordon was on the team. The Uber driver asked for an autograph and a selfie once he realized Gordon was in the NFL.

Earlier This Season, Gordon Noted He Did Not Want to Play If He Felt He Would Hurt the Team

When Gordon was dealing with his previous sprained knee, Gordon noted he did not want to play if he felt he was hurting the team.

“I’ve been grinding hard to get back and we’re still trying to decide what we’re going to do,” Gordon told ESPN back in December. “I know Coach is trying to be careful and doesn’t want me to further hurt myself or things like that. So we’ll see where that goes, but I’m a lot stronger and more confident than I was last week.”