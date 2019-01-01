Myles Gaskin NFL Draft Projection: Latest on Washington RB’s Stock

Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin is wrapping up an impressive collegiate career and will head to the 2019 NFL Draft. Gaskin, who was a four-year starter for the Huskies, has racked up production that rivals any runner in the upcoming draft class. In turn, it’s led to a decent amount of attention from analysts and gurus.

Over his four years with Washington, Gaskin totaled 5,202 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns on the ground through 51 games. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry while adding on 62 receptions for 466 yards and five additional touchdowns as a pass-catcher. These numbers all come prior to a Rose Bowl matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes as well.

Gaskin was named First-Team All-Pac-12 in 2016 while earning second-team honors in each of the next two seasons. We’re going to take a look at the latest draft analysis and insight on the talented running back, as well as his current stock and the projected round he could come off the board.

Myles Gaskin’s 2019 NFL Draft Stock

There seems to be a consensus on how Gaskins is viewed as an NFL prospect, with the exception of one or two opinions. For starters, ESPN draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay are split on where he deserves a top-10 ranking. On Kiper’s latest 2019 Big Board, Washington’s running back didn’t make the cut while McShay has him as the No. 9 prospect.

But Walter Football seems to agree with McShay’s assessment of Gaskin, ranking him No. 9 in the latest breakdown. Draft Tek has him slightly higher than the rest, grading him out as the No. 8 back, ahead of Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson, Michigan Karan Higdon and Stanford’s Bryce Love.

Myles Gaskin’s NFL Draft Projections

Going along with the aforementioned stock breakdowns, both Walter Football and Draft Tek seem to agree on the general projection for when Gaskin will come off the board. The former has him with a range of rounds from 2-4 while the latter’s most recent mock draft has him being selected No. 93 overall in round three by the Kansas City Chiefs.

One big question has to relate to the type of running back Gaskin could prove to be at the NFL level. He’s listed between 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and weighs roughly 190-195 pounds. Realistically, this could point to an ideal size for a change-of-pace back, but the senior has taken on a workhorse role throughout his collegiate career.

The Draft Network’s Joe Marino actually addressed that topic and cited that even with his size, Gaskin should be an NFL contributor within the first few years of his NFL career.

“While he’s proven capable of being the lead-back in college, his role in the NFL comes as a rotational player. Gaskin is a nuanced runner that combines his outstanding field vision with decisive running, elusive ability and contact balance to find production. He is a multifaceted back that should be able to factor into the mix early in his career. By year three, Gaskin is capable of being a regular and valuable contributor to the offense.” Marino wrote.

