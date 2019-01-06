Saints Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does New Orleans Play in Divisional Round?

The New Orleans Saints will face the Philadelphia Eagles in their first game of the 2019 NFL playoffs on Sunday, January 13th at 4:40 p.m. Eastern. The Saints would have faced the Cowboys if the Eagles had not upset the Bears in the final minutes.

Some Saints players wanted a rematch with the Cowboys after Dallas upset New Orleans earlier this season. If the two teams squared off again, the Saints would have hosted the game this time. After the Saints lost to the Cowboys in November, New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan noted he wanted to play Dallas again.

“Kudos to Dallas. I wish them the best,” Jordan said per 247 Sports. “I hope that they do well. I hope they do the best they can for the next couple games. I wish them nothing but the greatest success, and then they come into our house later down the road. I hope somehow that path works out, if you really want to know the truth. I wish them nothing but the best.”

When asked why Jordan would want to face Dallas, he alluded to the Saints potential home-field advantage.

“What do you mean why?” Jordan responded per 247 Sports. “I feel that in our house, in our way, we see them again. That is something we can put our hats on.”

The Saints Lost to the Cowboys, but Smashed the Eagles Earlier This Season

There was no chance the Saints will play the Bears in the Divisional Round. Their two potential opponents were the Cowboys and Eagles. New Orleans defeated Philadelphia 48-7 in their matchup earlier this season. The Eagles are expected to be without Carson Wentz once again as Nick Foles likely gets the start at quarterback.

Drew Brees spoke with the media about how the team planned to utilize their bye week (via Saints website).