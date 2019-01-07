No NFL Monday Night Football Game Tonight But 2019 CFB Championship

There is no NFL Monday Night Football game on TV tonight, January 7, 2019. There are no more Monday Night Football games on the television schedule until the 2019 NFL season kicks off this fall.

The good news is there is a suitable replacement as Clemson and Alabama square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The NFL playoffs will resume on Saturday, January 12th with a total of four games in the Divisional Round this weekend.

Clemson takes on Alabama at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. This marks the fourth straight time the two teams have met in some form in the College Football Playoff. Alabama holds the 2-1 edge in the previous three playoff matchups. The two teams squared off in the Sugar Bowl in a semifinal matchup last season. The previous two years Alabama and Clemson met in the national championship game just like this season.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney does not believe the two teams meeting again is bad for college football.

“I’m not going to apologize for having a great team and a great program and a bunch of committed guys, and coach (Nick) Saban is not either,” Swinney told The State. “I think the objective is to get the two best teams. That’s kind of the way it is. If that’s not best for college football, then why did we even do it?”

The Colts and Chiefs will be the next NFL game on Saturday, January 12th with a 4:35 p.m. Eastern kickoff on NBC. It is a playoff matchup featuring two high-level quarterbacks in Andrew Luck and Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback has never played in a playoff matchup but did serve as a backup against the Titans last season.

“Every possession counts,” Mahomes explained to ESPN. “Every play counts. You have to find ways to win. It’s all about who goes out there and plays a full game and finds a way to win in the end. You can’t let the momentum of the game affect how you’re playing. [The Titans were] a good football team last year. They came back to win the game. But we had chances to win last year and we just didn’t capitalize on those. We’ll learn from those and try to capitalize on those this year.”

The Cowboys take on the Rams in an offense versus defense matchup. Philip Rivers and Tom Brady will battle it out in the Patriots-Chargers matchup. New Orleans squares off with Philadelphia as Nick Foles and company find out if they have a little more magic left for NOLA.

Here’s a look at the upcoming NFL playoff schedule.

NFL Playoff Schedule: Divisional Round

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sat. Jan. 12 No. 6 Indy Colts vs. No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs 4:35 p.m. NBC Sat. Jan. 12 No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 2 L.A. Rams 8:15 p.m. Fox Sun. Jan. 13 No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 2 New England Pats 1:05 p.m. CBS Sun. Jan. 13 No. 6 Philly Eagles vs. No. 1 New Orleans Saints 4:40 p.m. Fox

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019

The final 8️⃣ teams are set! Fill out our #NFLPlayoffs bracket and REPLY with who you think is going to the @SuperBowl and winning it all! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/j2fiyf8fi0 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 7, 2019

The No. 1 Chiefs will square off with the No. 6 Colts. The No. 2 Patriots will host the No. 5 Chargers. In the NFC, the No. 1 Saints will host the No. 6 Eagles. Finally, the No. 2 Rams will host the No. 4 Cowboys.

