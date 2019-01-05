NFL Overtime Rules Playoffs: What Happens When Teams Tie?

The NFL playoff overtime rules are similar to the regular season with one main difference, a game cannot end in a tie. The game initially heads to a 10-minute overtime period and if the game is still tied it goes to another overtime period. During the regular season, both teams would be awarded a tie in the standings.

The first team to possess the ball in overtime can still win the game with a touchdown. In most circumstances, this means it is preferable to choose to receive the ball if a team wins the coin toss.

Unless a touchdown is scored on the first possession, both teams must possess the ball once. After both teams have possessed the ball, the first score wins the game. A field goal or safety can only win the game once both teams have been on offense at least once.

Here’s a look at the traditional overtime rules per NFL.com.

At the end of regulation, the referee will toss a coin to determine which team will possess the ball first in overtime. The visiting team captain will call the toss.

No more than one 10-minute period will follow a three-minute intermission. Each team must possess, or have the opportunity to possess, the ball. The exception: if the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown on the opening possession.

Sudden death play — where the game ends on any score (safety, field goal or touchdown) — continues until a winner is determined.

Each team gets two timeouts.

The point after try is not attempted if the game ends on a touchdown.

If the score is still tied at the end of the overtime period, the result of the game will be recorded as a tie.

There are no instant replay coach’s challenges; all reviews will be initiated by the replay official.

During the NFL Playoffs, the Game Will Go Into a 2nd Overtime Period If the Contest Is Still Tied

Unlike the regular season, each playoff game must have a clear winner in order to advance in the playoff tournament. If the game is still tied at the end of one overtime period, the game will go into a second overtime period.

The second overtime period is treated similarly to when a game goes into the next quarter during regular play. There is only another coin toss if a third overtime period is required.

Here’s a full rundown of the NFL playoff overtime rules per NFL.com.