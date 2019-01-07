NFL Playoff Bracket & Schedule: Cowboys, Chiefs Among Winners

With a wild-card weekend which featured a few big surprises now in the books, the 2019 NFL Playoff matchups are now set for the divisional round. When it comes to postseason play, there are always going to be great matchups, but a few specific ones jump off the page. Even beyond that, there were a few main winners from wild-card weekend in terms of how the schedule lays out.

One of those teams is the Dallas Cowboys, who were able to avoid a second-round matchup with the New Orleans Saints. While the Los Angeles Rams are an elite team and this is no slight at them, the Cowboys surely preferred to avoid Drew Brees and the Saints for at least another week. But there’s more to that thought process than what’s on the surface.

With the Cowboys facing the Rams due to the Chicago Bears being upset by the Philadelphia Eagles, it leaves the door open for Dallas to host the NFC Championship Game. Obviously, they’d need a win and for Philadelphia to pull off another surprising victory of their own, but it’s not impossible.

Even going one step further, the Saints made it known after they fell to the Cowboys back in Week 13 that they wanted a playoff rematch – specifically one in their home stadium. Saints defensive end Cam Jordan made that very clear, as Luke Johnson of NOLA News revealed previously.

“Kudos to Dallas. I wish them the best. I hope that they do well. I hope they do the best they can for the next couple games. I wish them nothing but the greatest success, and then they come into our house later down the road. I hope somehow that path works out, if you really want to know the truth. I wish them nothing but the best.”

But before a Cowboys-Saints rematch becomes a conversation, both teams have work to do in order to make that happen. Let’s take a look at the NFL playoff schedule for the divisional round as well as some other winners from wild-card weekend.

NFL Playoff Schedule: Divisional Round

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sat. Jan. 12 AFC: No. 6 Indy Colts vs. No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs 4:35 p.m. NBC Sat. Jan. 12 NFC: No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 2 L.A. Rams 8:15 p.m. Fox Sun. Jan. 13 AFC: No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 2 New England Pats 1:05 p.m. CBS Sun. Jan. 13 NFC: No. 6 Philly Eagles vs. No. 1 New Orleans Saints 4:40 p.m. Fox

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019

The final 8️⃣ teams are set! Fill out our #NFLPlayoffs bracket and REPLY with who you think is going to the @SuperBowl and winning it all! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/j2fiyf8fi0 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 7, 2019

Chiefs Playoff Path

A date with the Indianapolis Colts won’t be a walk in the park for the Kansas City Chiefs. After all, Andrew Luck and company have now won 10 of their last 11 games heading into the divisional round. An impressive 21-7 win over the Houston Texans only added to the hype surrounding the Colts.

With that said, the Chiefs were still winners from how wild-card weekend played out.

Kansas City is 7-1 in games played at Arrowhead this season and it’s worth noting that Indianapolis’ red-hot stretch included just three regular-season road wins. One by three points over the Texans, another against the Blaine Gabbert-led Tennessee Titans and a victory over the bottom-tier Oakland Raiders. Along with that, the Colts lost on the road to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets at points this season.

But while I still believe the Colts will put points on the board and be a tough matchup for the Chiefs, the fact Kansas City avoided the rival Los Angeles Chargers is a big deal. Philip Rivers and company are playing great football right now and would have been an even tougher matchup than the Colts. For good measure, we also saw the Chiefs have a tough go of it against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens during a fortunate 27-24 overtime win late in the year.

