No NFL Thursday Night Football on TV Tonight, January 10, 2019

There is not an NFL Thursday Night Football game on TV today, January 10th. Fans will have to wait until Saturday, January 12th for the NFL playoffs to continue. This weekend’s slate of games feature four Divisional Round matchups. By the end of the weekend, we will have the matchups set for the AFC and NFC Championship games.

The Colts-Chiefs will be the first NFL game of the weekend as the two teams kickoff on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. on NBC. Patrick Mahomes will make his postseason debut for Kansas City. Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston discussed how much confidence the team has in their quarterback.

“He means a lot,” Houston explained to ESPN. “His numbers speak for themselves. … Any quarterback that can come into the game and put up that many touchdowns, it gives the defense some breathing room and puts us in a position to do what we like to do as defensive linemen and outside linebackers. We like to rush the passer. Any time you are ahead going into the fourth quarter, you can pin your ears back and go.”



The Cowboys-Rams Matchup Features 2 Teams With Opposing Styles

Saturday’s primetime matchup features the Rams hosting the Cowboys. Each team has had success this season but in opposite ways. Dallas relies on a stingy defense and powerful rushing attack to win games. Los Angeles likes to air it out and has one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stepped up in critical moments to close out the season. Prescott spoke about his mindset when the game is on the line.

“I think it’s a credit to preparation,” Prescott said per the Cowboys website. “Just being prepared and letting my preparation take over in those moments when it means the most. I know I can’t put too much pressure on, ‘Oh, I’ve got to make this throw.’ It’s just going out there, seeing the throw and making the throw and letting it rip and not thinking about any of the consequences or anything good or bad. I’ve just been able to have success there, and I always give credit to preparation and people who put me in those positions.”

The Chargers-Patriots and Eagles-Saints will conclude the Divisional Round matchups on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the upcoming NFL playoff schedule for this weekend’s games.

NFL Playoff Schedule: Divisional Round

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Sat. Jan. 12 No. 6 Indy Colts vs. No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs 4:35 p.m. NBC Sat. Jan. 12 No. 4 Dallas Cowboys vs. No. 2 L.A. Rams 8:15 p.m. Fox Sun. Jan. 13 No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 2 New England Pats 1:05 p.m. CBS Sun. Jan. 13 No. 6 Philly Eagles vs. No. 1 New Orleans Saints 4:40 p.m. Fox

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019

The final 8️⃣ teams are set! Fill out our #NFLPlayoffs bracket and REPLY with who you think is going to the @SuperBowl and winning it all! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/j2fiyf8fi0 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 7, 2019

The No. 1 Chiefs will square off with the No. 6 Colts. The No. 2 Patriots will host the No. 5 Chargers. In the NFC, the No. 1 Saints will host the No. 6 Eagles. Finally, the No. 2 Rams will host the No. 4 Cowboys.

