Nuggets Trade Talk: Best Anthony Davis, Blake Griffin Packages

The chatter around the Denver Nuggets has remained fairly quiet as the NBA trade deadline approaches. But as we’ve seen in many previous deadlines, as a lot can happen once the big day finally arrives. A team who’s been in the shadows throughout the crowded trade landscape could certainly be putting in work behind the scenes to strike a deal as well.

Unfortunately, it’s a complete unknown as to whether or not the Nuggets have been active in talks, but based on their current outlook, adding an impact player could be a wise move. Denver currently sits with a 34-15 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the crowded Western Conference. While they’re behind the Golden State Warriors, they also hold a three-game edge on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One name who the Nuggets were recently linked to as a possible darkhorse option is New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. While Davis has requested a move out of town, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor first reported that some believe the Nuggets are a team capable of completing a deal for him.

“But the Nuggets are considered by front-office executives as the off-the-radar team that actually has the assets to complete a deal, should they choose to enter the sweepstakes.” O’Connor details.

Chatter surrounding Davis, and another player who could address an interesting need in Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, are both names to monitor. As Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson reported on Twitter, he believes Griffin has privately stated he wants to be moved and cited the Nuggets as a possible landing spot.

So we broke down a potential deal for the two players, and how the packages could look.

Huge Trade Offer From Nuggets for Anthony Davis

*Nuggets send future first-round pick, 2020 second-round pick to Pelicans

Based on the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are expected to offer massive hauls for Davis, the Nuggets would need to bring a huge deal to the table. With a core that features three major playmakers in Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton, it creates a nice starting point and beginning to a rebuild for the Pelicans.

The addition of Michael Porter Jr. helps to add a talented young player with tremendous upside that could intrigue New Orleans. On the opposite sides, the Pelicans would send back Elfrid Payton’s expiring deal which helps fill the void at point guard for the Nuggets.

Realistically, Denver would only do this deal if they feel good enough about young guards Monte Morris and Malik Beasley, who have both flashed decent upside. The Nuggets would also become an appealing landing spot for free agents, so addressing shooting guard in the offseason wouldn’t be an issue.

Nuggets Trade for Blake Griffin

*Nuggets send a first-round draft pick to Pistons

I’m having a tough time nailing down what the Pistons would demand in return for Griffin, and there’s a good chance this wouldn’t get it done. With that said, Detroit is in search of their future point guard and Morris could be a nice addition if he continues his impressive growth as a player. The Paul Millsap part of the deal gives the Pistons a player who can help them stay competitive this year as well.

Finally, Will Barton or Gary Harris would be the key aspect of this deal, depending on where the Pistons turned their attention. Both players would be good pieces to acquire and will make an impact for multiple seasons. The first-round pick is surely a non-negotiable and it may take more than one also.

