Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Had Perfect Message About Tom Brady for Son

There’s virtually no way to argue that Tom Brady, at the age of 41 years old, isn’t some type of ageless wonder. When the New England Patriots quarterback’s career and current play comes to mind, that’s the first term that should pop into the minds of most.

The fact he’s 41 and still playing at a high level in the NFL is impressive in its own right, but the capacity he’s managed to dominate at is incredible. With Brady set to play in his eighth consecutive AFC Championship Game, a rematch of a Week 6 game with the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s no better time to take a look back at that matchup.

After a narrow 43-40 win for the Patriots, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who’s quickly become the NFL’s next big thing, received a message from his mother. In short, she told him to do whatever Brady is doing after watching the quarterback excel on the football field at 41 years old, as Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop brought to light.

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, to her son after he played New England earlier this season: I’ve gotta give it to Tom Brady. We’re the same age. I can’t imagine playing someone 20 years younger than me. Whatever he’s doing, you need to do. — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) January 13, 2019

It’s hard to disagree with Mahomes’ mother, Randi, who obviously is preparing for her son to put together a nice 18-19 year NFL career. In all seriousness, what Brady has done this year and throughout his career is superb, and the Chiefs quarterback’s mom is one of many to recognize and appreciate that.

Tom Brady’s Play in Previous Matchup

As mentioned previously, the Patriots defeated the Chiefs back in Week 6, handing them their first loss of the year. While Mahomes posted a gaudy 352 yards and four touchdowns, Brady tallied 340 yards and two combined touchdowns of his own. The three-point victory came on a Stephen Gostkowski game-winner as time expired.

While Brady got the first victory in this matchup, Mahomes now has the chance to get revenge in front of a rowdy home crowd at Arrowhead. And with a chance to go to the Super Bowl on the line, there’s no denying that the winner of this matchup walks away as the overall winner between the two this season.

Tom Brady’s Stellar Playoff Numbers

With the most recent playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Brady’s playoff record moved to 28-10. The man considered by many as the greatest quarterback in history has posted eye-opening numbers over the 16-year span as well. He’s thrown for 10,569 yards and 72 touchdowns while finishing a year without a postseason victory just twice of that span.

Dating back to 2001, Brady has managed to win at least two playoff games in nine of 15 years and has totaled 11 game-winning drives in postseason play. This includes two drives over the span of the past two years. Although the veteran quarterback has put together his fair share of dominant years, a 10-touchdown stretch over three games which led to a Super Bowl win in 2014 was among his best.

