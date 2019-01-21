WATCH: Patriots Cap Wild Win vs. Chiefs With Clutch Overtime TD

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs gave fans one of the best playoff games potentially in NFL history. It featured back-and-forth throughout the final frame with the Patriots taking a 31-28 lead with under one minute left. But Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a little bit of magic left as he drove the team down for a game-tying field goal to force overtime.

With two overtime games in championship weekend, it resulted in plenty of drama and an exciting final stretch to decide who made the Super Bowl. In the end, Tom Brady made too many clutch plays and avoided giving Mahomes the ball back in overtime and things ended with a game-winning touchdown run in overtime.

The @Patriots are headed to Super Bowl LIII 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YpK3MWwdtV — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 21, 2019

After the Patriots jumped out to a 14-0 lead, they held it for nearly three and a half quarters. The Chiefs didn’t get their first lead until a Mahomes touchdown pass to Damien Williams gave them a 21-17 lead. Including that touchdown, the final 7:45 featured four lead changes and Kansas City connecting on game-tying last-second field goal.

Patriots’ Game-Winning Drive

Brady was as clutch as they come in overtime of the AFC Championship Game. With the Patriots getting the ball to start, he was efficient and made multiple big plays as well. New England went 75 yards in 13 plays while burning 4:52 off the clock. Over the span of the drive, Brady converted three third-and-10’s to keep the drive alive.

When all was said and done, it was a 15-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski from Kansas City’s 30-yard-line which set up the Patriots inside the red zone. From there, running back Rex Burkhead rushed three times in a row, once for 10 yards, once for three yards and then the final attempt, a two-yard score.

