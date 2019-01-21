Super Bowl 2019: Rams vs. Chiefs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams punched their ticket to the 2019 Super Bowl with an impressive win over the New Orleans Saints in a 26-23 overtime thriller. While there was some late-game drama which headlined the action, there’s nothing that can be changed at this point. The Rams are set to meet either the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

The end of the NFC Championship Game featured Sean Payton calling out officials for a missed pass interference and even calling the league office immediately after overtime. While he may have an argument that the missed call altered the outcome, all attention shifted shortly after to the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots and Chiefs are locked up in a tight matchup to decide who heads to the Super Bowl. But even before the game was officially set, the odds and betting line for either matchup were revealed. We’re going to breakdown the matchup and offer a prediction and pick on a potential Rams vs. Chiefs game.

Rams vs. Chiefs Early Betting Odds & Total

As Odds Shark revealed, Bet Online has posted the projected line and total if the Rams and Chiefs meet in the Super Bowl. Here’s a current breakdown of how the opening numbers will look.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Pick

Over/Under: 60

While the Rams reeled off a 13-3 record, tied for the best mark in the NFL, the Chiefs went 12-4 and many believe they’re the best team in the league. A date between two young quarterbacks in Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes will come with plenty of intrigue, and should also provide a decent number of points also.

This is also a rematch of a game which was played on Monday Night Football in Week 11 in Los Angeles. The Rams were able to knock off the Chiefs in a thrilling 54-51 victory, and the two quarterbacks took center stage. Mahomes threw for 478 yards and six touchdowns while Goff racked up 413 yards with four touchdown passes. Kansas City could get their opportunity for revenge in the best possible way.

Rams vs. Chiefs Super Bowl Prediction

I’m not expecting to see a game with 105 points in the Super Bowl, especially considering that both teams are playing better defensively as of late. But on paper, this one screams that it should be high scoring.

After all, whether it’s the Chiefs or Patriots who face the Rams, fans will be treated to a game against two of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses. Kansas City had the NFL’s highest-scoring offense in the regular season, averaging 35.3 points per game, while the Rams were No. 2 (32.9 points) and Patriots come in at No. 4 (27.3).

The situation with Rams running back Todd Gurley will be one to monitor. Although the talented young back racked up 115 rushing yards and one score against the Dallas Cowboys, he watched 23 carries go to back up C.J. Anderson. To follow that up, Gurley totaled 10 rushing yards on four carries against the Saints.

That’s worth noting, as the Chiefs have allowed 1,816 rushing yards, 895 receiving yards (on 93 receptions) and 20 total touchdowns to opposing running backs. But on the opposite side, the Rams have given up 16 total touchdowns of their own to the position along with 20 scores to wide receivers.

In the end, I think Mahomes and the Chiefs offense will get the job done and prove to be too much for the Rams. Revenge is on the way if these two teams square off in the Super Bowl and the MVP trophy will go to the second-year quarterback.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Rams 27 (Kansas City and the under)

